Statements on the Juve case: Sandulli suspends himself from the Coni Guarantee College

Statements on the Juve case: Sandulli suspends himself from the Coni Guarantee College | First page

Piero Sandulli suspended himself from his position as vice president of the second section of the Sports Guarantee College at Conithe one who will be called to express himself on the legitimacy of the sentence of the Federal Court of Appeals on the capital gains case, which led to -15 in the standings Juventus.

Sandulli had thus expressed himself on the Caf sentence, sparking protests from Juventus fans: “Why didn’t the revocation of the sentences on the capital gains case come as a surprise? Because for some time, like several other colleagues, I maintain that the container of companies listed on the stock exchange does not go well with sports clubs. And the current case of Juventus, once again, bears witness to it. In the sense that the revocation first and then the sentence were based on the elements that emerged during the investigations produced by Consob, which by definition can naturally supervise only the clubs present in Piazza Affari. In this regard, in all honesty, I would have expected some evolutions on the subject. I was confident that the recent sporting reform would deal with this issue, which at the moment remains a vulnus to the system. Hence the sanction against Juventus and the lack of sanction against all the other clubs involved”. (read WHO all statements)

Two days later, CONI reacted to Sandulli’s words: “Regarding some statements on the sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal of the FIGC, released by Professor Piero Sandulli and reported by the press, it is represented and noted that these statements are issued exclusively on a personal basis and do not bind the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport or its members in any way”.

