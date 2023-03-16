High cholesterol. It is the catchphrase of many people and as the years progress it becomes a constant concern, not to mention those who have metabolic imbalances from a young age. The market knows this and floods patients and specialists with products that correct runaway LDL. Everything OK? Not really because there are several people complaining about that they don’t hold up to pharmaceutical statins between soreness, constipation and muscle cramps. And it is not always possible to resort to the great alternative that has established itself in recent years, the fermented red rice (we wrote about it here) which gives some even more severe intolerance. Then there is the chapter supplements which goes beyond high cholesterol and aims to correct and balance our entire weekly food balance. Said FoodCulture is not a channel that deals with diets in the sense of those formulated by nutritionists and dieticians, in full respect of their work, let’s see what can be done with food choices up to the point of having to go to the doctor. AND a lot can be done.

Dyslipidemia and hyperglycemia: how to correct them by choosing the right foods

In the meantime, a bit of clarity: for dyslipidemia it means the imbalance between the values ​​of LDL cholesterol (the one called “bad” in jargon) and HDL (“good”), with the former being too high and the latter too low. When the total value of cholesterol goes over 200 mg/dl, while LDL cholesterol is higher than 120 mg/dl, it is hypercholesterolemia. Of course this condition it must be “weighed” for each patient, taking into account your age, family history and past. And there are primary and secondary causes of this problem: the former depend on the person’s tendency to produce high cholesterol, especially if he has similar cases among close relatives or someone who has had a heart attack or stroke. But there are secondary causes that matter a lot e they depend on how you eat. Not everything can be resolved on that level but a lot can and the worst case scenario, that of constant medical care, can be prevented. One of the first details to take care of at the table is the choice of fruit (here is our insight). Particularly sugary ones, such as figs, persimmons, bananas, grapes, dried fruit, should be dosed carefully and eaten in very moderate quantities.

Foods that keep blood sugar and cholesterol at bay

Chapter cerealspresent in many diets. Here the deception are the hyper palatable (see here what they are) while wholemeal ones should be chosen, without icings, glucose syrups or added sweeteners. Remaining in the Mediterranean diet, i cheeses should be rationed if fat or seasoned, ricotta cheese, non-whole milk, natural yoghurt and kefir, authentic panacea for intestinal absorption. L’extra virgin olive oil in modest quantities it remains perfect, no to butter, margarine, excess of sale over which to prefer spices or aromatic herbs.

Is red meat the devil? Absolutely not but it should be consumed no more than twice a week (if cholesterol and glycemia are very abnormal, it will perhaps be necessary to do without them for a period) and choosing lean cuts. Very the fish is good, especially the blue one but also the mackerel (be careful how salty it is) ei legumes which integrate the lower intake of animal proteins and nutrients of bread. Vegetables are always welcomepay attention to sugary vegetables such as tomatoes (leqgi who) to limit. Nothing new but too often overlooked by those who then become alarmed when faced with blood tests and run to the doctor, demanding that statins solve everything immediately. And maybe suffering the side effects. And as we know, the rebalancing of the diet must correspond to a balanced and regular one sport activity.

Red meat equals cancer? No. The deepening