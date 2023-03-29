Milan – He noticed from the service monitor what was happening along the platform and tried to intervene defend the woman from the fury of man who was with her. The latter, in response, took it out on lstation agenttrimming him a couple of punches in the face and walking away in the company of what is in all probability his mate.

The umpteenth assault on an Atm employee took place shortly after 5.30pm on Monday at Garibaldi stop of the lilac subway in the direction of Bignami: the attacked worker, a 34 year old, was transported in non-serious conditions to the emergency room of the Fatebenefratelli and was discharged with a ten-day prognosis.

The alarm from the transport company’s operations center on 112 generated an intervention by Polmetro agents, who however were unable to trace the violent passenger; investigations will focus onanalysis of the images recorded by the cameras of video surveillance to give it a name.

“Once again – the attack in a statement by the RSU Conciliation Coordination M1 – by the institutions and Atm no concrete act in favor of those workers who every day provide service in contact with users, showing little interest in a growing phenomenon.

A phenomenon that has already ended up in the past at the center of ad hoc meetings in Prefecture to increase checks on sections deemed to be at risk and make interventions by the police forces faster and more effective. “The Rsu Coordination – concludes the note – expresses the due solidarity with the colleague cis involved and reserves the right to initiate all the most incisive initiatives together with the workers in order to alleviate these phenomena”.