Statutory health insurance physicians are demanding a sharp reduction in inpatient operating theaters

The panel doctors are urging Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to expand outpatient treatment options to reduce hospital operations. “We need a turnaround in the OR. There are still far too many inpatient treatments in Germany,” said Andreas Gassen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), the newspaper “Bild” on Monday.

Of the approximately 16 million operations a year, three to four million could be carried out on an outpatient basis, “that is, also by resident doctors,” said Gassen. Lauterbach must “finally define which surgeries should normally be carried out on an outpatient basis for uniform remuneration in the future”.

As examples, Gassen named groin and joint operations that should be carried out by resident doctors in the future. “This could potentially save around ten billion euros a year in the best-case scenario. The increase in contributions announced for 2024 could therefore be cancelled.”

In the case of outpatient treatment, “many dangers would also be excluded for patients. You can go back to your usual environment immediately after the surgery. Among other things, this would also reduce infections caused by dangerous hospital germs.

