Home » Statutory health insurance physicians are demanding a sharp reduction in inpatient operating theaters
Health

Statutory health insurance physicians are demanding a sharp reduction in inpatient operating theaters

by admin
Statutory health insurance physicians are demanding a sharp reduction in inpatient operating theaters

The panel doctors are urging Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to expand outpatient treatment options to reduce hospital operations. “We need a turnaround in the OR. There are still far too many inpatient treatments in Germany,” said Andreas Gassen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), the newspaper “Bild” on Monday.

Hendrik Streeck Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 13

Of the approximately 16 million operations a year, three to four million could be carried out on an outpatient basis, “that is, also by resident doctors,” said Gassen. Lauterbach must “finally define which surgeries should normally be carried out on an outpatient basis for uniform remuneration in the future”.

As examples, Gassen named groin and joint operations that should be carried out by resident doctors in the future. “This could potentially save around ten billion euros a year in the best-case scenario. The increase in contributions announced for 2024 could therefore be cancelled.”

In the case of outpatient treatment, “many dangers would also be excluded for patients. You can go back to your usual environment immediately after the surgery. Among other things, this would also reduce infections caused by dangerous hospital germs.

See also  Politics - Esken calls for higher taxes for higher-income and wealthy people

You may also like

in the WEEK for the FIRST time with...

Italy 1 Portugal 0: the Azzurri triumph in...

The Importance of Regularly Changing and Washing Your...

Newly Approved Medication Offers Hope for Alzheimer’s Patients:...

Athletics, U23 European Championships: gold for Larissa Iapichino...

The Hidden Danger: How Excessive Heat Increases the...

Scientists have found the first meteorite of terrestrial...

Identifying the Signs of Prostate Inflammation: A Guide...

write a title for this article Connected medical...

Migrants, first aid to Tunis to curb the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy