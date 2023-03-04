When the job is difficult Severe asthma, diabetes, depression – illnesses can have a major impact on working life. There is medical rehabilitation so that sick people do not miss out and receive a disability pension early on. Rehabs are outpatient or inpatient stays lasting several weeks in specialized clinics, such as cardiological, orthopedic or psychosomatic. In 2021, around 900,000 people completed rehabilitation through the statutory pension insurance. This is shown by current figures from the social security system.

Most rehabs for orthopedic diseases It is usually orthopedic diseases that make rehabilitation necessary. According to the statutory pension insurance, their share is currently a good 37 percent for women and almost 36 percent for men. With around 22 percent for women and almost 14 percent for men, benefits for mental illness follow. Pension insurance spent more than 7 billion euros on rehabilitation services in 2021.

Our advice Do you have a job and feel it’s time for rehab? Contact them first German pension insurance and find out if you’re eligible for rehab and which one you might qualify for. The service number is 0 800/10 00 48 00 (free of charge).





Six pieces of advice for the application The rehab application does not always go smoothly. Just identifying the right cost bearer is not always easy. test.de spoke to payers, doctors and those affected and summarized their information in six tips.

1. Contact the right place Rehabs are financed from different pots such as pension, health and accident insurance. Contacting the right payer straight away saves time. If you work and the rehabilitation should help to keep it that way, the statutory pension insurance is usually responsible for you. It pays for medical and therapeutic services, medical applications, travel, accommodation and meals. Depending on income, however, an additional payment of up to 10 euros per day is due – for a maximum of 42 days. You will continue to receive your salary from your employer. If your entitlement to continued payment of wages has already been exhausted, the pension fund may step in with a transitional allowance. See also Listeria bacterium in frankfurters: the lots withdrawn and the alarm from the ministry

2. Clarify claim The fact that the pension fund finances medical rehabilitation for you is linked to certain conditions. Before you start filling out the application forms, make sure you meet them. health conditions (your doctor plays a central role in proving these points, see point 3) Your earning capacity is endangered or reduced due to illness or a physical, mental or psychological disability.

Rehab could improve your situation or stop it from getting worse.

You have already tried to help yourself in other ways – for example, you are already seeing a physiotherapist because of your arthrosis. Insurance conditions You need to one meet the requirements. As a compulsory or voluntary insured person, you have a minimum insurance period of 15 years – also called the waiting period by the pension fund.

You have paid compulsory pension contributions for at least six calendar months in the last two years before you applied for rehabilitation, for example as an employee.

You have taken up an insured or self-employed job within two years of completing your training and are still doing this at the time of the application, are unable to work or are unemployed.

You receive a disability pension.

You are reduced in earning capacity or reduced earning capacity is foreseeable and you have an insurance period of five years.

You are less able to work and receive a large widow’s pension.

3. Work together with your doctor The chances of your application being successful are higher if you coordinate closely with your general practitioner or specialist. He or she writes a medical report (ÄBB) for the pension fund, which is important for the assessment of your application. See also Steam "Route Ninety Six" trial version is free to play, every time is a unique journey of escape from the border | 4Gamers Above all, the ÄBB should be clear. If you have been suffering from rheumatism for years, but also from depression, you must consider together with your doctor which illness you want to tackle primarily during rehabilitation. It depends on which clinic is suitable: a psychosomatic clinic or a clinic specializing in rheumatic diseases. The main diagnosis, functional disorders and previous treatments must be coordinated. It is important to pay attention to this, especially for general practitioners, who over the years have often been confronted with many different problems from their patients. If the socio-medical service of the pension fund cannot identify the goal of the rehabilitation, it will reject the application in the worst case. Or he requests a medical report: A doctor selected by the pension fund will then examine you. A notice: In principle, an ÄBB is not enough for some pension insurance institutions. They always commission appraisals.

4. Fill in the right forms It doesn’t work without paperwork. You can get the relevant forms by telephone or in one of the Pension insurance information and advice centres. The staff there will help you fill it out. The form package is also available on the Internet. The core of the package is the actual application form G0100.

This includes the facility G0110. It deals with your professional situation and your previous treatments.

The self-esteem book G0115 You don’t have to fill it out, but it makes sense. Here you present your view of things: expectations of the rehab, family and professional burdens, experiences with previous treatments. Be detailed, if necessary on a separate sheet.

Another form, the AUD receipt G0120have your health insurance company fill this out. See also [Mobile Game News]Pikmin Bloom lists Nintendo character AR walk-ezone.hk-game animation-e-sports games Some of the questions on the forms overlap. It is important that your details do not contradict each other and that they match the report of your doctor. Above all, go into those aspects of illness, risk factors, professional and social stress that highlight the necessity of the desired rehabilitation measure. If you suffer from rheumatism but want to go to a psychosomatic clinic after several depressive episodes, focus on that. Show what you have already done, such as psychotherapy or a self-help group. Or explain why that was not possible, for example if there are no free psychotherapy places in your area. Everything filled out? The application goes to your pension insurance provider. You can find out which this is – there are 16 in total – on your pension notifications.

5. Select the appropriate rehabilitation clinic Find a rehab clinic that you like. The pension insurance tries to take your wishes into account as long as they match your indication. State when you want to do the rehab, whether all-day outpatient or inpatient. You can also name religious, ideological, age- and gender-specific preferences. But: The more requests, the longer it can take to get a place.

6. Rehab application rejected? File an objection If your rehab application is denied, don’t take it personally. Contradict. This can be done within a month after you have received the rejection notice. Many contradictions succeed. Talk to your doctor again. Find even more compelling justifications for the need for rehab. Look for other documents to add. Counseling centers from social organizations such as VdK or SoVD can also help. If the objection is unsuccessful, it is better not to sue. That can take years. Just submit a new application.