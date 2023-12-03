Stay fit (and happy) in winter: advice, from nutrition to reading to friends

«The cold season is the ideal time to clean up. The best way to reactivate the natural detoxification mechanisms is to significantly increase the intake of fiber and antioxidants – says Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist, expert in preventive nutrition and eating disorders -. So let’s bring to the table, every day, 2 portions of fruit and 3 of vegetables of all colors, as also recommended in the guidelines. Furthermore, reduce ultra-processed foods, which favor a low-grade inflammatory state which is an enemy of health, and give more space to real, whole foods.” Two important studies presented at the European Society of Cardiology congress which recently concluded in Amsterdam have revealed that ultra-processed foods significantly increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks and strokes.

