Home » Stay fit (and happy) in winter: advice, from nutrition to reading to friends
Health

Stay fit (and happy) in winter: advice, from nutrition to reading to friends

by admin
Stay fit (and happy) in winter: advice, from nutrition to reading to friends

«The cold season is the ideal time to clean up. The best way to reactivate the natural detoxification mechanisms is to significantly increase the intake of fiber and antioxidants – says Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist, expert in preventive nutrition and eating disorders -. So let’s bring to the table, every day, 2 portions of fruit and 3 of vegetables of all colors, as also recommended in the guidelines. Furthermore, reduce ultra-processed foods, which favor a low-grade inflammatory state which is an enemy of health, and give more space to real, whole foods.” Two important studies presented at the European Society of Cardiology congress which recently concluded in Amsterdam have revealed that ultra-processed foods significantly increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks and strokes.

December 3, 2023 | 08:49

(©) ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Use the opportunities of the electronic patient file and maintain patient sovereignty / statement by Thomas Moormann, head of the health and care team at vzbv

You may also like

Diagnose fibromyalgia with a simple blood test

People Pleaser: How we set boundaries without losing...

Basil: discover all the beneficial properties and how...

Mix of drugs, which interactions are dangerous? Today...

Remove lichen from stones without harming the environment

Unleashing Happiness: The Power of Endorphins and How...

Gynecology and disability: prejudices are the obstacles

Sugary drinks increase the risk of atrial fibrillation,...

Husband convinces Cat to have a baby –...

Significant discovery for the treatment of prostate cancer....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy