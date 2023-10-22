Stay Fit at Home: How to Reach 10,000 Steps Without Leaving the House

Do you know that walking is really good for you? But what do you do if you can’t leave the house? Here is the solution you were looking for.

Doctors and nutritionists have always said it: walking is good for your health. Not only is this activity good for our heart – increasing the heart rate during walking – but it also helps lose weight really effectively and with minimal physical effort. An aerobic activity such as walking, in fact, accelerates the metabolism, thus increasing the amount of calories burned and consequently promoting weight loss.

But what to do if it is not possible to go out every day for a walk and keep fit? In fact, there are many cases that prevent training. Simply a rainy day could make it jump or more simply the inability to leave the house. Don’t worry, there is a way to take 10,000 steps a day while staying at home. Let’s see how to do it.

The secret to reaching 10,000 steps while staying at home

Anyone who is forced to work sitting at a desk for most of the day knows well how counterproductive this can be for their health. To stay fit, in fact, you would need at least 40 minutes of physical activity a day or, if you prefer walking, about Walking 10,000 steps a day.

But how can you take all these steps in a single day if you can’t go out to train? The first solution is to buy a treadmill. This tool allows you to walk and run on the spot, thus easily reaching the goal of 10,000 steps.

However, it is good to remember that the treadmill is expensive as well as being very bulky and not everyone is willing to buy it. However, there is a much cheaper and smaller sized instrument, namely lo step. In addition to making us lose weight, thanks to its movement, this tool also allows us to train the buttocks, making them more toned.

We must not forget about the free elements that the house offers us as for example stairs. Taking a few flights of stairs is even better than walking, since the slope makes us lose weight and train our legs and buttocks. It is also good to remember that even the banal walk with the dog It’s a workout if done at a brisk pace. All you need to do is speed up your pace slightly and perhaps extend your usual walk with your 4-legged friend by about ten minutes.

