Staying Fit in the Heat: Tips and Tricks to Maintain Tone and Muscle Mass

Keeping fit on the hottest days is possible: with little tricks and some advice, you can face the heat and keep your tone and muscle mass.

On sunny days, the desire to train outdoors grows. In this very hot summer, relaxation is allowed, but not completely: physical activity should not be abandoned, but done in an intelligent and safe way. Running around in the summer sun can lead to potential heat-related ailments, such as cramps and heatstroke. To continue practicing safely even when the thermometer column begins to rise, a few useful tips ensure success in safety.

The ideal moments? Early in the morning, before temperatures start to rise, or in the evening after sunset. It is advisable to replace long sessions with shorter moments, interspersed with breaks, so as to avoid unnecessary fatigue.

No dark, tight-fitting leggings that absorb heat, green light for loose-fitting garments, with light, breathable fabrics: they allow air to circulate over the skin, so as to limit the rise in body temperature. And under the sun, never without a hat. To keep your head cool, the additional advice is to wear a cap moistened with cold water.

Always protecting your skin with a sunscreen is essential: the best filters for training are those that are less resistant to water, which allow for freer perspiration without clogging the pores.

Listen to your body: if you feel dizzy, dizzy, nauseous or have cramps, it is best to finish your workout and if possible continue it in a cool environment, such as an air-conditioned fitness room.

Cool off in the pool to better enjoy the sport. On a hot summer day, a swim invigorates and refreshes. The pool is the ideal space not only to relax after an intense workout, but also as a training area. “In the water, if you move judiciously, it’s almost impossible to get hurt” points out Pierluigi Bianco, Pool Supervisor at the Aspria Harbor Club, Milan. “The body is three times lighter than when we are dry and the movements, less tiring, do not weigh on the joints. Water provides greater resistance than air, so each exercise requires more effort. Training in water activates the musculoskeletal and cardiovascular systems, improves circulation, strength, and general mobility”.

“In addition to swimming and the always valid classic aquagym, the alternatives concern some specialties: Aquatone, a group course that exploits the natural resistance of the water to tone up the muscles and streamline the body with the help of small water tools; HF Water, a functional, circuit, immersion workout to develop strength, coordination, aerobic endurance, and agility; Gym Tonic, a course aimed at toning up the legs, abs, and buttocks, performed with the help of elastic mats positioned on the bottom of the pool”. And even if you are in the water, never forget proper hydration, even with the support of some supplements.

