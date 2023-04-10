The three-year nurse reported for fraud personally filled in the doctor’s prescriptions which she took away from work, to then go to the pharmacy and buy opioid medicines.

A 57-year-old nurse from Brescia and on duty in three rest homes was denounced for receiving stolen goods, forgery and fraud. Investigators discovered that for years the 57-year-old stole the red recipes from the RSA where he worked and then falsify them and go to pharmacy where he bought opioid medicines. The drugs were then distributed to the family members which they made use of narcotic substances.

How the nurse acted

Since it emerged from the investigations of the Nuvolento carabinieri, the woman has worked for years in three rest homes, all in the Brescia area. In each of these, the 57-year-old allegedly stole the doctor’s red prescriptions from patients. She would then have filled them in personally by even inserting a cexemption code which allowed her to collect medicines from the pharmacy for free. She even added the recipe to the recipes timbro of the doctor.

In short, a scam that no one has noticed for years. The woman acted with the utmost caution and in the pharmacy, given the precision of the recipes, for a long time no one noticed any anomalies.

Investigations and charges for fraud

The scam went on until the health directorates of the three retirement homes, located in the hinterland of Valsabbia and in western Brescia, had the first suspicions. So immediately i was alerted carabinieri of Nuvolento that triggered the investigations. In a short time, the military discovered how the woman was acting, ascertaining that everything had been designed to let her have it opioid drugs relatives who used drugs. Shortly after the start of the investigation for the nurse, the complaint for recipe, fake and scam.