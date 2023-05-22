Stealing time from illness, with a smile

8
Laughter and light-heartedness sometimes find space even in moments when you are preparing to leave everything and become a way to take time away from illness, to “fix it in a few simple eternal moments”. This is how a man recalls the last few days he spent with a woman with systemic amyloidosis with multiple myeloma: we don’t know if she is his sister, mother, a friend of hers.
See also With vitamins and minerals, not only would this fruit help the heart and muscles but it will make terraces and balconies fabulous