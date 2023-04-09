A nurse has been reported for stealing and forging dozens of medical prescriptions over the years. With these, she was able to get opioid drugs delivered which she then gave to addicted family members.

A nurse from Brescia aged 57 was sued for receiving stolen goods, forgery and fraud. According to what was reconstructed by the Nuvolento carabinieri, in fact, in recent years he would have stolen and falsified dozens of “red” recipes from the facilities where he worked. In doing so, she was able to obtain opioid drugs without spending a euro which she then passed on to her drug-addicted family members.

A scam that has been going on for years

The fake recipe scam would go on for years. The 57-year-old works in three different structures residential homes for the elderly in the hinterland, in Valsabbia and in western Brescia. There he was able to take them, compile them and finally a ring him as if a doctor had given them to him.

Eventually, she went to different pharmacies and at the counter presented those prescriptions that she had managed to fill out on her own. She was able to get delivered opioid drugs which he then, as reconstructed by Nuvolento’s military, he distributed to his drug-addicted family members.

The complaint of the pharmacies and the exemption codes

To realize that there was something strange in those recipes, were the health directorates and pharmacies to which the 57-year-old was addressing. Therefore, they formalized a complaint to the carabinieri who, after a series of searches, they reported the nurse from Brescia.

It was also discovered that the woman, knowing how medical prescriptions work, also included a exemption code which allowed her to collect the desired drugs without paying even a euro. For this reason, you will now have to answer for receiving stolen goods, forgery and fraud.