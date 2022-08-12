After the EA free battle royale “APEX Legends” (APEX Legends) season 14 “Hunt and Lock”, which is regarded as a “social game” by the Japanese player community, was launched this week, the new hero “Vantage” and many changes in Kings Canyon The new atmosphere brought by the game has brought an unprecedented number of players online, at least according to the Steam numbers.

According to Steam records, “Apex Heroes” had a large number of players online on the eve of the S14 revision. The number surpassed the record of 410,000 when S12 revealed the information on the next season’s new hero “Newcastle” in April this year, and the number of players increased significantly to 510,286 .

Since the S14 revision and implementation, the skills of the new hero Vantage have also been generally praised by the community, but what follows is that the game is currently in an unstable state. Unexplained bugs make players’ skill sets switch to other heroes ( It was originally possessed by Vantaa and later turned into chaos), or some players reported that the update could not be installed and points were rewarded.

At the same time, there seems to be some problems with the anti-cheat system of “Apex Heroes”, causing some players to be blocked due to false positives from Easy Anti-Cheat, and some Reddit players to report that they were bad at the shooting range.

Up to now, the Respawn development team has successively fixed bugs in the official Trello, but the reason for the replacement of hero skills is still under investigation, and players may have to endure until the repair or enjoy the thrill of being possessed by the souls of other heroes 。

We’re currently investigating an issue that popped up with yesterday’s launch of Hunted preventing @PlayApex players from receiving the correct rewards when leveling up

We’ll provide an update in this thread as soon as we have one. Appreciate your patience with these new changes — Respawn (@Respawn) August 10, 2022

Apex Legends Season 14 “Hunt Locked” launches August 9th on Origin and Steam on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC Please refer to the official website of EA for Apex Legends.