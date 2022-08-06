Home Health Steam Beta Version Added Nintendo Joy-Con Support – ePrice.HK
Health

Steam Beta Version Added Nintendo Joy-Con Support – ePrice.HK

by admin
Steam Beta Version Added Nintendo Joy-Con Support – ePrice.HK

If you are a Nintendo Switch player and also use the Steam platform to play games on the PC, the Joy-Con controller of the Switch will be available for Steam games in the future. It turns out that Valve, the parent company of Steam, has been secretly developing a way to make Joy-Con support Steam, and has recently launched a test in the Steam Beta version.

Supports a variety of Nintendo switches

Users can connect one or a pair of Joy-Con controllers, and then control the corresponding Steam games as if they were on the Switch. In addition to the Joy-Con controllers that come with the console, Valve also supports Nintendo’s original Classic Controller controllers released on Switch Online, including red and white/grey consoles, super-res controllers, N64 controllers and Sega 16-Bit Genesis. Hand switch.

Be the first to test with Beta

If Steam players don’t have Nintendo controllers themselves, but have other consoles, Steam already supports DualSense and Xbox controllers as early as 2020 and 2021, shortly after the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

Source: theverge

See also  The overseas version of "Indie World" and "Indie World Showcase 12.15.2021" are released!

You may also like

Really “fun”, this phone case turns your phone...

“Omicron also infects with many antibodies” / Vaccines...

Really “fun”, this phone case turns your phone...

The Ministry warns: “Don’t drink that mineral water....

Sneezing, holding it back can be bad for...

Microsoft begins testing ‘family plan’ for Xbox Game...

Mineral water contaminated with staphylococcus: the alarm of...

New information released for “Hardcore Nikon Gaiden River...

Two cases of Dengue in Trento, disinfestation against...

CASETiFY launches “Toy Story” joint protective case and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy