by admin
Valve’s handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck, launches in late February 2022. People have been adopting the machine since then, and Valve has been keeping track of what’s going on.

August is now over, so it’s time to tell everyone what the most popular games on the device are when measured in hours played. Number one might be a surprise to you.

Vampire Survivor is a minimalist rogue in Early Access and it’s priced at just 2,39 euros. You can check out the game here. Other games on the list are less surprising, as there are Cult of the Lamb, Elden Ring, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Stardew Valley, No Man’s Sky, Hades, Multiversus, Skyrim, and Monster Hunter: Rise.

