The independent racing game “Kanjozoku Game レーサー” (temporary translation, Osaka ring race racing game) has recently attracted the attention of many players on the Steam platform. This ancient and old-school arcade racing game officially launched on July 17th. It hit the Steam platform at a price of NT$118 and received an 89% favorable rating among more than 500 players.

圖 / Kanjozoku Game Racer

Kanjozoku (かんじょうぞく) is the Japanese translation of “the ring line family”. It is the most notorious illegal car modification in Japan, and its reputation is even worse than that of the ordinary beasts. They will drive modified cars armed to the teeth at night. , Recklessly drag racing on the Osaka loop line and provoke the police, belonging to a branch of the JDM (Japanese Domestic Model) modification style, commonly known as “OSAKA JDM”.

圖 / Kanjozoku Game Racer

And “Kanjozoku Game レーサー” is a fairly simple racing game, and it does not have too complicated structure or operation, so even the teaching mode is omitted. Although the presentation of the racing experience is not very exciting, this game has won the hearts of many players because it is full of the 2000 retro style like the “Extreme Pleasure” and “Midnight Club” (Midnight Club) series. .

圖 / Kanjozoku Game Racer

In online mode, players can race against other players on a few fairly basic tracks, or roads with simple loops, either free-wheeling or unfolding as fast as they can. To the disappointment of many players, there is no collision effect between the cars between players, but the connection mode sometimes delays, which may be a better choice.

圖 / Kanjozoku Game Racer

If there is a collision effect between the player and the NPC vehicle on the road, the player’s vehicle will not be damaged, and it will simply bounce off when a collision occurs.

圖 / Kanjozoku Game Racer

In addition, “flick” is also one of the first choices for this game in racing.As reported by PC Gamer, even if you still need a little practice to fully control the operation, but the operation feel of this work is closer to “Mario Racing” in this regard, rather than a realistic racing car. In addition, players can adjust the automatic and manual operation, but there are no other too subtle operation options.

圖 / Kanjozoku Game Racer

It is worth noting that this game does not support the option to play directly with friends, and the controller cannot be operated on the main screen, only the keyboard and mouse can be used instead, and the binding of the case cannot be changed.

圖 / Kanjozoku Game Racer

“Kanjozoku Game レーサー” is quite similar in style to the classic racing game “Wangan” owned by Rockstar Games, but there are not too large cities for players to explore, only a few simple roads to drive, after all, this is just a game A sketch game in the early 100s.

圖 / Kanjozoku Game Racer

Even so, the driving feel of this game, the ability to shuttle between traffic and improve the Combo score, still attracts many players, not to mention the built-in vehicle modification system, allowing players to personally experience the charm of the loop family. As long as the game currency obtained by completing the track, players can buy various parts, such as headlights, exhaust pipes and shock absorbers, etc. There are even 20 types of engines and 8 types of upgrades to choose from.

圖 / Kanjozoku Game Racer

Overall, the game includes 19 vehicle models for players to unlock, each of which is full of the Osaka street racing style of the 1990s and 2000s.

The average number of players in “Kanjozoku Game レーサー” is only in the hundreds. According to the SteamDB database, the highest number of players in the history is only 537, but players can still easily match and play. Additionally, the development team, SGデベロッパー, has rolled out several updates since the game’s release, and has received a lot of encouraging responses from players.