Released on PC Steam/PS5/PS4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One and other platforms in June this year, “Hunting and Escape” announced the launch of a free trial version on Steam and supports the official recently updated “Wolf Pack” Multiplayer mode.

With the launch of the demo version, the current game is also simultaneously offering a 63% discount on Steam, allowing players to experience the thrill of being hunted by werewolves in the summer camp.

In “Hunter”, players will play as nine different camp counselors, and experience a story like a horror movie. In a variety of possible situations, each different decision will affect the unique plot direction.

Players who like multiplayer games can also experience the multiplayer game mode “Wolfpack” through this trial. The “Wolfpack” mode is an invitation-only online multiplayer game mode that can accommodate up to eight players. , a host player can invite up to seven friends to help shape the story, and each player can vote on each key decision, with a majority vote to determine the outcome.

