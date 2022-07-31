A new Steam client update brings support for a variety of “Nintendo Online Classic Controllers”, which means you’ll be able to use NES, SNES, Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive controllers on the platform, though these are only compatible with Switch Online membership for sale.

Given the lack of input these devices feature, don’t expect to be able to play every game on Steam with them, but in the meantime, there should now be a range of games that can be played with these iconic controllers.

On top of that, the update notes state that Qamba Obsidian and Dragon Arcade Joysticks are also supported, as well as the HORI Fighting Stick mini 4. Various other DualSense controller updates have also been introduced that should fix the firmware update and improved rumble emulation.

The client update also features various other technical improvements, all of which you can read about here.