The world‘s largest digital platform will likely offer a platform similar to that of Spotify, Nintendo or Facebook by the end of this year, according to a recent update by Pavel Djundik, founder of SteamDB, a third-party statistics site for the Steam platform, in the Steam API. “year in review” function, and shared relevant screenshots and descriptions on his personal Twitter account, and deduced that this function is likely to be officially launched in the winter sale at the end of the year, allowing players to look back on their year in 2022. Games played on the Steam platform.

From the relevant coding screenshots provided by Djundik, players can see the details of “Total Play Time” for platforms such as Linux, Mac, Windows, Steam Deck, etc., plus usage time information related to controllers and VR devices. If this feature can finally show players their total play time on the Steam platform over the past year, it will definitely be quite interesting information, after all, as the world‘s largest digital game platform, many PC gamers absolutely They put a lot of time into it. In addition, according to the “year in review” design of other platforms, players will also have the opportunity to learn about the games and genres they play the longest in 2022, and other interesting information.

Valve is working on a “year in review” page for the winter sale. So far it indicates playtime and total sessions for the year. — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) August 17, 2022

Although players have always been able to clearly see the time they have invested in a game on the Steam platform, seeing the total time and other information can let players understand the game habits of the past year. all. In addition, players will have the opportunity to see a review of some of the year’s most popular games like Elden Ring, as well as information about the total amount of time players spend on those games.

If this news is true, and Steam actually rolled out the feature for players during this year’s Winter Sale, they’re not the first gaming platform to do so. Before this, PlayStation and Nintendo had introduced similar annual statistics sorting functions. It remains to be seen, of course, whether the Steam version of the year in review will have the same bells and whistles when it finally launches. But it is worth noting that since Valve has not officially responded to this rumor, players seem to have to wait quietly for the arrival of the winter sale.

Although it is not entirely certain whether this feature is actually in development, according to the information that has been released so far, Valve seems to have recently rekindled its enthusiasm for the development of its own game-related projects. After its signature series, Half-Life: Alyx, launched its long-awaited new title Half-Life: Alyx on VR installations in 2020, Valve confirmed that there will be multiple versions of Half-Life: Alyx. The new work has entered the planning stage. Although it is still uncertain whether it will “count to 3”, this news still makes many fans quite excited. In addition, Valve also officially launched its own handheld PC “Steam Deck” this year, and it has won a lot of praise among players and the media.

The Steam platform winter sale is generally held at the end of December, that is, around Christmas. In terms of time, this is indeed quite suitable for players to review the memories of the past year on the Steam platform.