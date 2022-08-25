If you like survival adventure games, but you are a little tired of the strategy gameplay that always takes into account every camp survivor in many works, you may be able to look forward to the release during Gamescom this time, focusing on single-player survival “Deep Under the Sea” ( Under The Waves), you play as a professional diver on an underwater mission in the North Sea, and you have to save not others, but yourself.

“Deep Under the Sea” is a new single-player survival work developed by the French game team Parallel Studio. The background is set in 1979. The player plays the role of Stan, a diver who is on a mission in the North Sea. He must collect resources alone and find a way to dive to the bottom. , and waiting for him is the human civilization that has been submerged by the sea, as well as the loneliness and grief in his heart.

As an ocean exploration game, players must gradually explore the depths of the ocean, drive submarines through the abyss, and swim through caves, ruins and underwater factories to search for fragments of the story behind them, and collect available waste and collectibles to further make equipment Allows you to explore deeper locations.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the gameplay of the survival elements, the official focuses on the background of the protagonist Stan, emphasizing that he is a person who “try to overcome the trauma of the past and save his life”, in addition to trying to escape the tragic past, this deep sea The journey is also his journey of self-exploration. As for whether he can return to the sea again, it seems to be the final core of the plot of this work.

There are many single-player survival and exploration masterpieces on Steam, such as “The Long Dark” or “Subnautica”, and even “The Forest” with horror elements is generally for self Survival is the goal, but the setting of the protagonist of “Deep Under the Sea” seems to show a “going and no returning” idea of ​​dying.

Interestingly, the official emphasized that Stan will encounter strange events in the game. “Deep Sea” may not only have marine life, but also other supernatural phenomena.

Published by Quantic Dream and developed by the Parallel Studio team, the new single-player survival exploration work “Deep Sea” will be released in 2023. The detailed release date is yet to be determined. Interested players can join the wish list on Steam.