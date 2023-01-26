Of Marco Bonarrigo

Unprecedented disqualification measure for a rhythmic gymnastics instructor from Brescia. She described herself thus: We have a nice climate. The case of the starlet Taglietti who abandoned

Banned from all gyms in Italy for alleged mistreatment aggravated by the young age of the offended persons, with conduct protracted from 2017 to today. was issued on Monday against Stefania Fogliata, 30 years old, rhythmic gymnastics instructor in Calcinato the disqualification order of the judge for the preliminary investigations of Brescia which prevents the technique (often present also to the collegiate students at the Federal Academy of Desio, as personal trainer of national level athletes) as a precautionary measure from entering any sports facility. An unprecedented measure, the first since the rhythmic case broke out in November.

The Brescian investigation born last September when agents of the Brescia mobile team collected the confidences of a mother in relation to the alleged illegal conduct of the coach of a Nemesi Academy in Calcinato (which Fogliata founded and directs) for rhythmic gymnastics athletes, affiliated to the Italian Gymnastics Federation, for conduct engaged in, during training, against of daughters and other young gymnasts aged between 10 and 14 years. The alleged offended minors were listened to with protected hearings, video-recorded and assisted by a psychologist from Asst – Brescia, in total they were heard twenty five peopleamong victims, witnesses, parents of the gymnasts, colleagues of the suspect, psychologists to whom some athletes had turned, as well as the leaders of the national federation themselves. See also Stuffed nose and cold will no longer be a problem with this quick and practical grandmother's remedy

An analysis of the telephone sets and telematic devices was then carried out, thanks to which they were recovered traces of messaging chats and video footage of some episodesi, sometimes carried out by the same suspect. The proceeding marks a turning point in the investigation into rhythmic abuse, which has recorded over two hundred public complaints.

Former artistic specialist, former rhythmics national team, Fogliata presented herself on the gymnastics.it website as follows: Outside of the gym I am often told to be careful of being too fond of gymnasts. Actually, I’d rather get burned and lose a few gymnasts, but at least I lived my childhood and adolescence with them and taught them education. There is a good climate, which I think is important and which I have not seen in the clubs where I have coached, since there were so many quarrels between the girls. When there are internships, the girls in the basic course train with the athletes, and the latter help the little ones.

Among the athletes trained by Fogliata there is (or, rather, there was) Alice Taglietti, born in 2007, considered the most promising talent of the discipline at national level. Last May Taglietti and his partner Emma Bressanelli (born in 2009), another great promise of the discipline under Nemesis, withdrew from training and competition without giving reasons for abandonment. The families of the two athletes closed in silence, Federginnastica, having received the news of the inhibition, suspended its technique for precautionary purposes also on the sporting front pending an investigation and possible referral by the Federal Prosecutor. See also Visual impairment, the Braille Award for volunteering and sport