ANCONA – Free haircut for the homeless and delivery of basic necessities to the most needy. All in one gym, the MyGym in via San Martino 10 (Piazza Pertini). The initiative was conceived by the personal trainer and educator Stefano Caporelli, coach at the Dorica Boxing Academy, and by Ricardo Vega, barber of the “White barber”. In recent days the tam tam has started via Instagram and Facebook for what is not only a solidarity project, but also an educational one. Ricardo has decided to dedicate part of his work to those who cannot afford a haircut, also looking for other guys who could help him. Stefano managed the contact with two local realities, Caritas and the Mensa del Povero. Haircut and delivery of the material will take place on Sunday, from 11 to 16, inside the gym itself, managed by Alessandro Amici.

Stefano explains that it is not an event linked only to the Christmas spirit: «The idea of ​​using social media was born because we also wanted to send a precise message – says Caporelli – and that is that those defined with the stereotype of “today’s kids ” they can instead be an example even for those who are younger than them». The idea, in fact, is to use the new means of communication not to highlight good evenings or luxury cars, but rather the spirit of solidarity, humility and help to one’s neighbor which animates many young people from Ancona and elsewhere.

And there has already been feedback: some boys from the Dorica Boxing Academy, in addition to having been among the first to deliver goods together with their families (some have specially done the shopping) will lend an operational hand in delivering the packages to the gym. If part of the material remains, it will be delivered to Caritas and the Mensa del Povero. For those wishing to donate, there is still time: information on 3387504480.