The present is still represented by Covid-19. Stephen Bertuzzileading theAmerican Society of Microbiologyhowever, is used to looking beyond.

“We don’t know what the next infectious emergency will be, but we are certain that there will certainly be one”, he prefaced the lectio magistralis which opened the “One Health Award”, an event organized by the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Teramo: “Our memory is too short and I fear that even the pandemic may not be enough in this sense”, says the scientist.

“In