Stefano De Martino shows off his perfect abs in the gym: «This stuff goes here»

Stefano De Martino, host of Bar Stella on Rai 2, is making headlines once again, but this time it’s not for his hosting or dancing skills. The former dancer recently posted a video of himself in the gym, showing off his perfect physique and powerful muscles.

In the video, which he shared on his Threads profile, De Martino can be seen with a lean and sculpted tortoiseshell, leaving his followers in awe of his statuesque physique. He even added a humorous caption to the video, writing, “From what I understand, this stuff goes here.”

The response from his followers was overwhelming, with many women expressing their admiration for the host’s physique. One fan even joked, “You and I have been in a relationship for more than ten years in my head.” Another fan gushed, “You are the only one who manages to convince every woman.”

Some fans were so impressed that they even expressed a desire to join the same gym as De Martino. One fan wrote, “Does anyone know the name of the gym? I would run to you right away.”

It’s clear that Stefano De Martino’s charm and charisma are still as strong as ever, and his recent gym video has only added to his appeal. With a lean and sculpted physique, it’s no wonder that his followers are going crazy for him.

