The automotive company also provided some financial indications for the current year and defined the amount of the 2023 dividend (relative to the 2022 financial year).

Stellantis, revenues and profit to increase in 2022

Stellantis closed last year with Net revenues for 179.59 billion euros, an increase of 18% compared to the 152.12 billion (pro-forma figure) obtained in 2021, thanks to favorable net prices, the best model mix and the positive effects of conversion exchange rates.

Il adjusted operating income it increased to 23.32 billion euro, compared to 18.01 billion in the previous year (+29%); consequently, the marginality stood at 13%, better than the goal of exceeding 12% by 2030.

Stellantis finished 2022 with a Net income of 16.78 billion euros, compared to the 13.35 billion recorded in 2021.

Stellantis, cash and liquidity at the end of 2022

Stellantis reported that in 2022 the industrial free cash flow it was positive for 10.82 billion euros, consistent with the 2030 goal of exceeding 20 billion euros.

A fine 2022 la industrial liquidity available amounted to 61.32 billion euros, while the industrial net financial position was positive for 25.71 billion.

In the whole year the research and development expenses amounted to 6.72 billion euros, compared to the 5.87 billion budgeted in 2021.

Stellantis, the indications for 2023

Based on the 2022 results Stellantis provided the guidance for the current year. Management expects to end 2023 with a double-digit adjusted operating margin it’s a positive industrial cash flow.

Furthermore, the Stellantis board of directors has approved a program for the purchase of treasury shares for a maximum value of 1.5 billion euros, to be finalized on the market by the end of 2023.

Stellantis, the 2023 dividend

The Stellantis board of directors has proposed the distribution of 4.2 billion euros equivalent to a dividend per share of €1.34. At the closing price of the Stellantis share on February 21, 2023 (15.868 euros), the proposed dividend represents a yield of more than 8.4%.

The coupon will be detached on Monday 24 April 2023 and paid on May 4th.

Stellantis, the indications from the conference call

During the conference call to comment on the financial results, the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, pointed out that the company’s performance is in line with the objectives defined in the strategic plan” Dare Forward 2030 presented in March 2022.



