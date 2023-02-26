The salary of the CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavares could reach 23.5 million euros in total compensation for 2022. The figure would be reached if the 14.9 million received for 2022 (2.1 million less than 2021) financial, commercial or technological objectives will be achieved by 2026, thus bringing the remuneration for 2022 to 23.5 million.

The announcement comes as some unions of the group, born from the 2021 merger of Peugeot-Citroen and Fiat-Chrysler, said the 2 billion euros in bonuses distributed to its 264,000 employees worldwide were insufficient. Last year Carlos Tavares had received 14.9 million euros in salaries, bonuses and pensions, of which 7.5 million linked to his performances.

The mechanism The stellar figure he could reach this year is due to the fact that the majority of his income (91%) is variable, ie subject to his performance, Stellantis explains in its annual financial report. In addition to the 14.9 million euros, Tavares could therefore receive shares between now and 2026, the amount of which is set based on the achievement of financial, commercial or technological objectives. That’s why his total remuneration could reach 23.5 million for last year. It is “in line with that of its European and American colleagues,” he told Saturday.Afp a spokesperson for Stellantis. For 2021, the Portuguese boss’s remuneration could amount to 19 million euros, according to the same calculations that include long-term bonuses paid over several years. Carlos Tavares topped the executive pay list of the CAC 40 (largest French companies in terms of market capitalization) last year, drawing the ire of his shareholders and even Emmanuel Macron, who in April deemed “shocking and excessive” the “astronomical” amount of his remuneration. See also thus slows down cognitive decline