Stellantis, a company that refers to Exor, the holding company of which it is the head John Elkannannounced the salaries for 2022: the CEO of the company earned the most, Charles Tavers, which, last year, took home 23.4 million euros. It follows, in fact, John Elkann, who collected 5.8 million euros, while Andrea Agnelli, former president of Juventus, brought home “only” 223,000 euros in total. Agnelli then resigned from the Stellantis Board of Directors due to the well-known non-football events concerning the Juventus club.