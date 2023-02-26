Home Health Stellantis, here are the earnings of John Elkann and Andrea Agnelli in 2022
Health

Stellantis, here are the earnings of John Elkann and Andrea Agnelli in 2022

by admin
Stellantis, here are the earnings of John Elkann and Andrea Agnelli in 2022

Stellantis, a company that refers to Exor, the holding company of which it is the head John Elkannannounced the salaries for 2022: the CEO of the company earned the most, Charles Tavers, which, last year, took home 23.4 million euros. It follows, in fact, John Elkann, who collected 5.8 million euros, while Andrea Agnelli, former president of Juventus, brought home “only” 223,000 euros in total. Agnelli then resigned from the Stellantis Board of Directors due to the well-known non-football events concerning the Juventus club.

See also  Rome, at Ifo 89 bad guys of the badge: investigated doctors and nurses

You may also like

Who will receive part of the new bonus...

How much alcohol can you drink? How much...

Pensions, RED model: there is little time left...

Best ready sauces: the top 6 ranking

SBK 2023. Australian GP. Alvaro Bautista also wins...

Weather Italy – Sometimes snow up to the...

Eyes: diabetes and diseases that you can discover...

the driver died, motorway section closed

Parkinson’s, indicators in feces, research confirms it

Autism. Here comes TeleNIDA, an innovative strategy for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy