Home » Stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma
Health

Stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma

by admin
Stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma

MeteoWeb

A new compound, moticasfortideis able to safely mobilize an optimal number of stem cells for harvesting and transplantation in more than 90% of 80 patients with multiple myeloma (a cancer of the bone marrow) with a single injection, according to a phased clinical study 3 posted on Nature Medicine. This approach could improve treatment outcomes in patients with multiple myeloma. Obtaining healthy stem cells from multiple myeloma patients, to be stored and reinfused after high-dose chemotherapy, improves overall survival compared to conventional chemotherapy alone.

The effectiveness of this approach, called autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT), relies on the ability to harvest enough hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs), usually from blood. G-CSF (a protein that promotes the production of white blood cells and stem cells in the bone marrow) is the standard agent for mobilizing HSPCs in the blood for collection and storage, but despite the many days of treatment, the 40- 50% of multiple myeloma patients are unable to produce an optimal number of stem cells for ASCT. Motixafortide, a selective CXCR4 chemokine receptor inhibitor, has been shown to increase the abundance of HSPCs in the circulating blood of healthy people in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Research

As part of a multicenter Phase 3 study, researchers compared the safety and efficacy of a combination of motixafortide and G-CSF versus placebo and G-CSF in 122 multiple myeloma patients who underwent HSPC mobilization prior to ASCT. The results indicate that motixafortide plus G-CSF was safe and well tolerated, with most treatment-related adverse events of short duration.

See also  Can I drink alcohol or take other medications when taking blood thinners?

A single treatment with motixafortide added to G-CSF mobilized an optimal number of HSPCs for ASCT in 93% of multiple myeloma patients (80 patients), compared with 26% of those treated with placebo and G-CSF (42 patients). ). Furthermore, the authors suggest that motixafortide and G-CSF preferentially mobilize higher numbers of primitive HSPCs, which are associated with increased self-renewal and regeneration.

These findings present a novel HSPC mobilization regimen that is rapid, safe and well tolerated and has the potential to substantially improve the ability to harvest HSPCs for stem cell transplantation and other HSPC-based gene therapies, conclude the authors.

Follow MeteoWeb on Google News

You may also like

Mattarella spurs the EU: ‘Prehistoric rules on migrants’...

Hospital Report 2023: relieve staff, improve quality of...

Fiorentina-Atalanta 1-1: Cabral responds to Maehle, Gasperini moves...

Restaurant doesn’t let her in because she’s celiac,...

NEW: Lioran® classic for night and day

Zanetti: “With Benfica a great chance. It’s difficult...

Pharma Dialogue session

Arrested in Tunisia Gannouchi, the leader of Ennahdha...

«Here we don’t admit celiacs», the outburst in...

Anorexia, the cause is in the intestine: a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy