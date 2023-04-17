Stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma

MeteoWeb

A new compound, moticasfortideis able to safely mobilize an optimal number of stem cells for harvesting and transplantation in more than 90% of 80 patients with multiple myeloma (a cancer of the bone marrow) with a single injection, according to a phased clinical study 3 posted on Nature Medicine. This approach could improve treatment outcomes in patients with multiple myeloma. Obtaining healthy stem cells from multiple myeloma patients, to be stored and reinfused after high-dose chemotherapy, improves overall survival compared to conventional chemotherapy alone.

The effectiveness of this approach, called autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT), relies on the ability to harvest enough hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs), usually from blood. G-CSF (a protein that promotes the production of white blood cells and stem cells in the bone marrow) is the standard agent for mobilizing HSPCs in the blood for collection and storage, but despite the many days of treatment, the 40- 50% of multiple myeloma patients are unable to produce an optimal number of stem cells for ASCT. Motixafortide, a selective CXCR4 chemokine receptor inhibitor, has been shown to increase the abundance of HSPCs in the circulating blood of healthy people in Phase 1 clinical trials.

As part of a multicenter Phase 3 study, researchers compared the safety and efficacy of a combination of motixafortide and G-CSF versus placebo and G-CSF in 122 multiple myeloma patients who underwent HSPC mobilization prior to ASCT. The results indicate that motixafortide plus G-CSF was safe and well tolerated, with most treatment-related adverse events of short duration.

A single treatment with motixafortide added to G-CSF mobilized an optimal number of HSPCs for ASCT in 93% of multiple myeloma patients (80 patients), compared with 26% of those treated with placebo and G-CSF (42 patients). ). Furthermore, the authors suggest that motixafortide and G-CSF preferentially mobilize higher numbers of primitive HSPCs, which are associated with increased self-renewal and regeneration.

These findings present a novel HSPC mobilization regimen that is rapid, safe and well tolerated and has the potential to substantially improve the ability to harvest HSPCs for stem cell transplantation and other HSPC-based gene therapies, conclude the authors.