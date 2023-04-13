According to the Ministry of Health in the ministerial decree of 18 November 2009 (updated in 2014) “Provisions on the conservation of stem cells from umbilical cord blood for autologous use – dedicated. (09A15290) (GU General Series n.303 of 31-12-2009)” for over 70 pathologies, the use for the transplantation of hematopoietic stem cells is consolidated, with proven documentation of efficacy and for which the dedicated collection is appropriate of cord blood including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

This lymphoma represents a heterogeneous group of tumors that generally affect the adult and elderly population and in Italy they represent about 3% of all neoplasms. The incidence is increasing and the estimates of the AIRTUM Cancer Registries for 2020 speak of 7,000 new cases among men and 6,100 among women.

They are neoplasms that affect the cells of the immune system, the lymphocytes, which defend our body from external agents. The disease occurs when the cellular structure of the body changes. Over time, this can lead to oversized cells that throw the body system out of balance or to cancers that develop from excess cells.

The most successful therapeutic option is represented by the dedicated autologous transplantation of stem cells from bone marrow, peripheral blood or even better from the umbilical cord.

The hematopoietic stem cells from the umbilical cord represent about 4% of the cells present in the cord blood and constitute the main source of immature stem cells with a remarkable capacity to differentiate into any blood cell and reproduce in order to restore the immune system, with a low or almost zero risk of rejection and recurrence Cytotechnology (2015) 67:387–396 ].

Hematopoietic stem cells are found in the bone marrow and peripheral blood making up 0.01-1% of the cells present, and there is no good way to separate them from other cells [Cytotechnology (2015) 67:387–396]. When infusions of bone marrow and peripheral blood cells are performed, a small number of stem cells are obtained which are therapeutic along with many other cells which are not.

Autologous stem cell transplantation consists of the administration of chemotherapy with or without radiotherapy followed by a reinfusion of the patient’s own stem cells. The real challenge for researchers concerns the increase in available samples which according to data from the national blood center are low, in the last year only 2.5% of couples decided to donate stem cells from the umbilical cord.

“The only way to increase the samples available to the community is to join forces through a hybrid model, where the public and private sectors work together to protect the biological heritage of families. – explains Luana Piroli, director general and of the collection of In Scientia Fides – This model of collection has already been active for some time in countries such as England and Germany with a common goal, the protection of the citizen with the safety of a biological heritage and above all a industry regulation. We therefore believe that a discussion at the government level is essential”.