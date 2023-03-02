history 5 minute read

A 53-year-old patient from the Düsseldorf University Hospital, affected by HIV it’s yes myeloid leukemia acute, has seen total remission of the virus after stem cell transplantation. The news was released by Nature Medicine. That patient had been diagnosed with HIV infection in 2008 and began antiretroviral therapy in 2010, to which was added the leukemia diagnosed in 2011 [1]. This is not the only remission recognized by scientists, at least three other cases have been observed while waiting for the time necessary to have certainty about two other patients.

Certainly in the mid-1800s the German biologist Ermst Haeckelwhen he pointed to cells as unicellular ancestors of each organism by calling them stamzell he could not imagine the scientific path he would follow. The concept of stem however it was happily resumed in 1963 when the cell lines were defined to which the lineage of cells that would form blood was attributed and when two scientists, Ernest McCulloch e James Tillrevealed the possibility in the mouse bone marrow of some progenitor cells to renew themselves.

From this we started to obtain in 1981 the possibility of isolating stem cells from mouse embryos and growing them in laboratory culture. This meant the Nobel for Martin Evans. Subsequently, in 1998, a line of human embryonic stem cells was obtained.

He then began a varied employment in therapy several that were no longer using stem cells to produce skin transplants for burnt victims, or to regenerate the hematopoietic system or even to get to repair the cornea through the use of limbal stem cells, that is, coming from the external part of the cornea.

Thanks to increasingly sophisticated molecular techniques, the possibility of using genetically modified stem cells was enriched to make them more pertinent to the objective sought. Another source of study for the different characteristics of mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) is due to the possibility that this type of cells, present in the spinal cord, could be of great help in restoring bone and cartilage tissue and also adipose cells. These possibilities are eagerly awaited in the orthopedic, sports medicine and regenerative medicine fields.

However, the indications that come from the Düsseldorf patient concern the double therapy to which the patient was subjected which, in addition to the initial use of antiretroviralshe also made use of details chemochine CCR5Δ32 (ccr5delta32), a family of low molecular weight proteins belonging to cytokines. These proteins have the particularity of opposing genetic resistance to HIV infection as well as helping to cure the patient’s leukemia. This very useful feature is conferred by the homozygous mutation Δ32 of the cell surface CCR5 gene, which prevents the expression of the target receptor for the HIV virus. This is what made possible the success of Dusseldorf, thanks to the transplantation of cells with this characteristic. Important attention has been paid to this and evaluations and intense editing work are underway in order to be able to develop and use this protective feature of the CCR5 gene against HIV infection, which causes human immunodeficiency.

Regarding the details of the Düsseldorf patient, it should be remembered that HIV positives are forced to take on antiretroviral drugs that monitor the viral presence in their body. That is, it is kept in a very low number of copies, a number which indicates the extent of the patient’s viral load, which is measured thanks to sophisticated systems mostly using PCR methods [2]. Patients with copy numbers this low are unable to infect but may again face recurrence of disease if therapy is stopped. The German patient, whose scientific work refers to, had undergone a stem cell transplant capable of generating resistance to HIV, thanks to the CCR5 mutation, due to a leukemia that had to be treated primarily over HIV obviously. It has happened that four years after having suspended antiretroviral treatment and nine years after stem cell transplant, control tests performed on the patient’s blood with the reference method (Hoffmann-La Roche) il patient showed no signs of viral load. Control tests were performed with the method most sensitive for HIV, the ultrasensitive COBAS AmpliPrep/Cobas TaqMan HIV-1 v.2.0 (<20 HIV-1 RNA copies per mL). Since the HIV virus was no longer detectable in his body, the patient was judged to be in total remission.

The challenge that must now be overcome is to establish whether, after having controlled the human immunodeficiency caused by HIV with antiretrovirals, the characteristics of the CCR5 gene can be used for widespread treatment of HIV-positive patients so that the virus cannot return to manifest. Hoping for an imminent realization of what is possible, thinking that it is easy trivializing the achievement of success in the result is a serious mistake. Meanwhile, Science proceeds to produce solutions, even the most sophisticated ones.

Emidio Maria DiLoreto

This article does not propose therapies or diets; for any need on your state of health, on changes in your treatment or diet, it is advisable to contact your doctor or dietician.

[1] Jensen, BE.O., Knops, E., Cords, L. et al. In-depth virological and immunological characterization of HIV-1 cure after CCR5Δ32/Δ32 allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Nat Med (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-023-02213-x

[2] Acronym of Polymerase Chain Reaction (polymerase chain reaction), is a molecular biology technique applied in diagnostics for repeat repeatedly rigorously, by means of amplification, nucleotide sequences of target stretches of DNA.

Follow the TELEGRAM channel

—————————–

Subscribe to the newsletter

—————————–

If you have come this far, it means that you may have liked the article.

We use social media constructively.

Share the article.

Share the culture.

Thank you