STEM CELLS FOR PARKINSON’S Neurology

The cells transform into dopaminergic neurons

A study appearing in Nature Communication rekindles the hope of a cure for Parkinson’s based on the use of stem cells. In the past, other attempts had failed because they did not consider the infinite capabilities of cells, which can transform into any type of neuron, thus generating even those that are not needed for the sick.

A group of researchers from Aarhus University directed by Mark Denham has instead published the results of a research called DANDRITE, with which they managed to redirect stem cells so that they transform into the neurons needed by Parkinson’s patients.

Thanks to a technique developed in the laboratory, the cells were engineered into LRUSC stem cells, an acronym for lineage-restricted undifferentiated stem cells, that is, undifferentiated stem cells with limited genesis that are strictly … (Continue) read the 2nd page

