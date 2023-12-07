Home » STEM CELLS FOR PARKINSON’S Neurology
Health

STEM CELLS FOR PARKINSON’S Neurology

by admin
STEM CELLS FOR PARKINSON’S Neurology

The cells transform into dopaminergic neurons

A study appearing in Nature Communication rekindles the hope of a cure for Parkinson’s based on the use of stem cells. In the past, other attempts had failed because they did not consider the infinite capabilities of cells, which can transform into any type of neuron, thus generating even those that are not needed for the sick.
A group of researchers from Aarhus University directed by Mark Denham has instead published the results of a research called DANDRITE, with which they managed to redirect stem cells so that they transform into the neurons needed by Parkinson’s patients.
Thanks to a technique developed in the laboratory, the cells were engineered into LRUSC stem cells, an acronym for lineage-restricted undifferentiated stem cells, that is, undifferentiated stem cells with limited genesis that are strictly … (Continue) read the 2nd page

News about: Parkinson’s, cells, stem cells,

See also  Anaao: "Enough violence against healthcare workers, the Minister of Health should intervene"

You may also like

AUSL Modena – Brain Week, professionals meeting at...

World Brain Week, interview with Professor Luigi Grassi...

SZ Health Forum on AI in Medicine –...

The President of the Balearic Government Defends Number...

“Recovering an alliance relationship between citizens and healthcare...

Intestinal diseases, finally a way to defeat them:...

Historical low: child mortality has fallen significantly worldwide

“Anita Olivieri is not forgiven for…”

“Global stress due to war and pandemic? They...

Bari, dance and movement for everyone, a free...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy