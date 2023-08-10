step back Blues but the deal…

The editorial staff Wednesday 9 August 2023, 21:44

TORINO – The operation between Juventus e Chlesea to complete the operation Vlahovic-Lukaku continues to inflame the summer of the transfer market. After the many contacts between the two clubs, the decisive moment seems to have arrived with both parties working to find the right balance.

As things stand now, though, the Chelsea does not seem willing to agree an exchange agreement with the Juventus between the two attackers. At the moment, the gap between the compensation requested by the Bianconeri and that offered by the Blues is too high. The London club therefore seems to be taking a step back but the negotiation is destined to continue.

