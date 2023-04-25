Stephan Brandner: Anyone who blocks ambulances is intentionally endangering human life

AfD – Alternative for Germany

Berlin (ots)

As of today, the so-called “activists” of the “last generation” have announced that they want to bring Berlin to a standstill. According to reports from the Tagesspiegel, ten ambulances were already affected during their operations in the morning hours.

Stephan Brandner, deputy federal spokesman for the Alternative for Germany, states that anyone who blocks rescue routes and ambulances is intentionally putting human lives at risk.

“The actions of this climatically crazy group have nothing to do with protest. They show complete contempt for society and want to get the greatest possible attention, no matter what the cost. To do this, they risk that people cannot be saved, wait in vain for help, ultimately die. Human lives are therefore sacrificed to ideology. The question is: when will the state finally take action? During the Corona crisis, it clearly showed that it is capable of robust, even aggressive action, towards those who are responsible for maintaining their fundamental rights took to the streets. Of course, it was in the wrong place because nobody was endangered. The situation here is completely different,” comments Brandner.

