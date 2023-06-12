Home » STEPS FORWARD IN THE TREATMENT OF THYROID CANCER Tumors
STEPS FORWARD IN THE TREATMENT OF THYROID CANCER Tumors

by admin

Identified a possible therapeutic target in tumors with BRAF mutation

A research group from the â€œAdriano Buzzati-Traversoâ€ Institute of Genetics and Biophysics of the National Research Council of Naples (Cnr-Igb), coordinated by Valerio Costa, conducted a study which led to the identification of a vulnerability in the metabolism of tumor cells of papillary and anaplastic thyroid carcinomas with a mutation in the BRAF oncogene. This oncogene is responsible for the production of an enzyme that controls cell proliferation. The findings were published in the British Journal of Cancer.
Thyroid cancer is the most frequent neoplasm affecting the endocrine system and is characterized by high histological and molecular heterogeneity. Although the diagnosis occurs through histological and morphological evaluation, a detailed molecular analysis is of primary importance, especially for tumors with poor response to … (Continue) read the 2nd page


