Steps forward to strengthen general practitioners – Healthcare

Not just nurses and hospital white coats. Family doctors are also becoming an increasingly rare species, due to retirements and retirements. Precisely to address this shortage, with many citizens who have already been left without a referral doctor, from today the medical guards who also have the role of family doctor – about seven thousand in total – will be able to take care of up to 1000 patients, against the current 850, and the rule – which was due to expire at the end of the year – is extended until 2026. Thanks to an amendment to the Entity Decree, definitively approved today in the Senate, these doctors (defined as doctors with the sole role of primary care with an hourly quota of 24 hours a week) will therefore be able to have up to 1,000 patients in charge, with the result of guaranteeing basic assistance to 1,500,000 more citizens. Meanwhile, Health Minister Orazio Schillaci confirms the plan to recruit nurses also from foreign countries. Currently, according to the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), there are already over 2 million Italians without a general practitioner. With the new amendment, therefore, the ranks of family doctors are strengthened and at the same time the offer of assistance from the medical guard is stabilized: “In the context of serious shortages of professionals that afflicts many areas of the country, an emergency measure like this – says Tommasa Maio, national secretary of Fimmg Continuity of Assistance. – it is very important to contain the damages of the lack of programming. Now we await the publication in the Gazette”. The general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva Anna Lisa Mandorino was also satisfied, defining today’s news as “good news, because it will make it possible to prevent millions of citizens from being left without a family doctor”.

