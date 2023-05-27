Stiff Person Syndrome: Celine Dion suffers from this rare nervous disorder

“I’m so sorry to have to disappoint you all again.” Céline Dion addressed these words in a post to her around 6 million Instagram followers. The singer announced that she had to cancel her world tour. “I’m working really hard to regain my strength.” However, it is not fair to keep postponing the dates.

She has been struggling with health problems for a long time, Dion continued. It was “really difficult” to face these challenges – and to talk about what she went through. You will be cared for by a team of doctors.

Celiné Dion published a video on her Instagram channel back in December. In it, the Canadian singer revealed to her subscribers that she is ill. Terminally ill even. Because the 54-year-old suffers from a neurological disorder. She was “recently” diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, she said in Winter. And that applies to “every aspect” of their daily lives. “Severe and persistent muscle spasms” caused difficulty walking. Don’t allow her to use her vocal cords and sing like she’s used to.

This is what is behind the stiff person syndrome

Appear: Stiff-person syndrome (SPS), also known as stiff-man syndrome, is a rare neurological disorder. As the German Brain Foundation writes, the frequency is one new case per million inhabitants per year. Women are affected twice as often as men. SPS can appear from ages 1 to 81.

Causes: SPS is an autoimmune disease. So the reaction of the body’s own defense system is misguided. Antibodies then lead to “increased excitability of the muscles”, which manifests itself in various symptoms.

Symptoms: The German Brain Foundation names the most common symptoms

increased muscle tension with muscle hardening

Feeling of stiffness, especially in the area of ​​the muscles close to the trunk and

shooting muscle spasms, which are often triggered or intensified by certain stimuli (e.g. touch, noise, shock).

Course: The course is chronic. According to the Brain Foundation, gradual deterioration over months can be followed by stable phases over months or years. Acute flare-ups can also occur. Spontaneous healing is rare. With therapy, however, a significant and long-lasting improvement can often be achieved.

Diagnosis and treatment: The disease can be diagnosed by neurological examinations and by electrophysiological examination of the affected muscles. Certain antibodies in the blood or cerebrospinal fluid also provide information about the disease.

This can be treated with the help of three pillars:

Physiotherapy and muscle relaxation measures

muscle relaxants (for symptomatic treatment)

Immunotherapy (e.g. with cortisone preparations, immunoglobulins or immunosuppressants)

Despite the diagnosis, Dion is far from giving up. She makes that clear in her post. “I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you all again.”