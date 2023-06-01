Stiff person syndrome: what is the disease that struck the singer Celine Dion and how it can be treated

Canadian singer Celine Dion announced last year that she had been suffering from stiff person syndrome.

In two videos posted to social media, Dion said the condition doesn’t allow her to “sing like I’m used to.” Stiff person syndrome is characterized by muscle stiffness and spasms, increased sensitivity to stimuli, such as sounds and lights, and emotional stress which can cause muscle spasms. Over time people with this condition may develop “posture curve“.

The condition typically begins with muscle stiffness in the core, trunk and abdomen, before progressing to stiffness and spasms in the legs and other muscles, which they can cause falls, severe pain, and significant disability. These spasms can be strong enough to fracture bone, and any fall can cause serious injury.

Dion said in her December Instagram video that the spasms affect “every aspect” of her daily life,”sometimes causing difficulty when walking and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing like I’m used to”.

Sometimes, people with stiff person syndrome may have it afraid to leave the house because street noise, such as the sound of a car horn, can lead to twitching and falling.

Stiff person syndrome: what you need to know

Stiff person syndrome it is very rare. About 1 in 1 million people have it. It affects twice as many women as men. The condition can develop at any age, but symptoms start more often between 30 and 40 years old.

Stiff person syndrome is thought to have the characteristics of an autoimmune disease, such as type I diabetes, thyroiditis, vitiligo, and pernicious anemia. While the exact cause is not clear, it could be due to an autoimmune response “gone wrong” in the brain and spinal cord.

Because of the rarity of the disease and the ambiguity of its symptoms, people often seek treatment for chronic pain before receiving neurological care. The condition can be misdiagnosed as anxiety, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease (here the new study), psychosomatic illness or even a phobia. On average, it takes approx seven years before someone is diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

Unfortunately, there is no known cure for stiff person syndrome, but medications can relieve symptoms. Immunoglobulin medications can help reduce sensitivity to light and sound, potentially helping to avoid falls or spasms.