Vaccination is considered one of the most effective measures to prevent infections. And anyone who gets vaccinated not only protects themselves (individual protection), but also others. Finally, immunized people stop or reduce the further spread of an infectious disease. Although vaccinations are not compulsory in Germany, the insured are entitled to free vaccinations (with the exception of vaccinations for private trips abroad). The requirements for this claim are the recommendations of the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The STIKO recommends vaccinations with a high value for the health protection of the individual and the general public. These include immunizations against measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, poliomyelitis (polio, poliomyelitis), diphtheria, pneumococci and hepatitis B. The STIKO vaccination calendar, which is available in 16 languages, provides a quick overview.

The panel of experts has now published its current vaccination recommendations in Epidemiological Bulletin 34/2014.

2+1 scheme in pneumococci

These mainly include changes with a view to protecting against pneumococci, which can cause meningitis and pneumonia, among other things. The number of necessary basic immunizations was reduced from three to two. They now take place at the age of two and four months. At 11-14 months of age there is a refresher needed to maintain individual and herd protection. For the best possible effectiveness, administration of the individual vaccine doses at the recommended age is absolutely necessary. New data on its effectiveness made the so-called 2+1 scheme possible. However, the previous 3+1 scheme with four vaccine doses still applies to premature babies who were born before the 37th week of pregnancy.

According to the STIKO recommendation, there should be no booster vaccination for yellow fever. Several studies in recent years have pointed to lifelong vaccination protection after a single vaccination. Another innovation concerns the meningococci of serogroup B, primarily responsible for meningitis (meningitis). In future, the STIKO will recommend vaccination for people with specific underlying diseases. However, the decision to vaccinate is made after an individual risk assessment. STIKO has expanded its recommendations for varicella-zoster immunoglobulins. In addition, she has revised her measles vaccination recommendations editorially.