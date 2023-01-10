Of Laura Cuppini

ECDC: percentage below 2.5% in EU countries. Most of the reports come from the USA (4,111 sequences) and the United Kingdom (202)

In Europe its diffusion is still less than 2.5%, but in the United States it is galloping. The new Kraken recombinant variant (XBB.1.5), a sublineage of XBB (Gryphon) with an additional mutation in the spike protein (S486P), was first detected in the US on 22 October and has since risen rapidly: today it represents 40 % of new infections.

In Europe, according to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), there is a risk that this variant could have an increasing effect on the number of Covid cases, but not within the next monthas it is currently present only at very low levels.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) wanted to alert countries to the potential risks. Recent data indicate the growing presence of the XBB.1.5 variant, which is already spreading rapidly in the USA. Cases in the European region are being detected in small but growing numbers and we are working to assess their potential impact, said Hans Henri Kluge, WHO Europe director.

Kluge called on all countries to increase genomic surveillance of the virus, to detect variants in circulation (including wastewater monitoring). Over the past year, he said, many countries have significantly reduced their surveillance capacity for Covid-19. In the first five weeks of 2022, information on variants was based on 1.2 million cases, while in the last weeks of last year, reports dropped to around 90 thousand.

We commend the European countries that have maintained strong surveillance, including Denmark, France, Germany and the United Kingdom – Kluge said -. After three years of pandemic we cannot afford any more pressure on our health systems. Such a threat could come from a new variant, anywhere, anytime, even here in Europe and Central Asia.