ECDC: percentage below 2.5% in EU countries. Most of the reports come from the USA (4,111 sequences) and the United Kingdom (202)
In Europe its diffusion is still less than 2.5%, but in the United States it is galloping. The new Kraken recombinant variant (XBB.1.5), a sublineage of XBB (Gryphon) with an additional mutation in the spike protein (S486P), was first detected in the US on 22 October and has since risen rapidly: today it represents 40 % of new infections.
In Europe, according to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), there is a risk that this variant could have an increasing effect on the number of Covid cases, but not within the next monthas it is currently present only at very low levels.
However, the World Health Organization (WHO) wanted to alert countries to the potential risks. Recent data indicate the growing presence of the XBB.1.5 variant, which is already spreading rapidly in the USA. Cases in the European region are being detected in small but growing numbers and we are working to assess their potential impact, said Hans Henri Kluge, WHO Europe director.
Kluge called on all countries to increase genomic surveillance of the virus, to detect variants in circulation (including wastewater monitoring). Over the past year, he said, many countries have significantly reduced their surveillance capacity for Covid-19. In the first five weeks of 2022, information on variants was based on 1.2 million cases, while in the last weeks of last year, reports dropped to around 90 thousand.
We commend the European countries that have maintained strong surveillance, including Denmark, France, Germany and the United Kingdom – Kluge said -. After three years of pandemic we cannot afford any more pressure on our health systems. Such a threat could come from a new variant, anywhere, anytime, even here in Europe and Central Asia.
So Kraken could cause a new wave of cases in Europe but in reality we know little about the new variant, apart from the fact that it has a high diffusion capacity. To date, most of the reports come from the United States (4,111 sequences) and the United Kingdom (202 sequences) and have been detected in other countries, including European ones: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. But, underlines the ECDC, the proportion in the EU of less than 2.5% in the last two weeks of 2022.
According to the data collected so far, XBB.1.5 appears to have a large growth advantage over previously circulating lineages in North America (109%) and Europe (113%). But it is not yet clear whether the variant will become dominant. Rapid growth in the US does not necessarily mean that the variant will become dominant here, since during the pandemic important differences in the circulation of variants between North America and Europe were observed several times – the ECDC experts explain -. In addition, there is currently insufficient information to evaluate any change in the severity of infection associated with the variant.
A recent preprint study shows that XBB.1.5 not associated with a reduction in neutralization by vaccinated and recovered antibodies compared to XBB.1 (Hippogryph), but has a greater affinity with ACE2 (the receptor present on the surface of the cells of various organs, through which the virus enters the body): this would indicate that the advantage of XBB.1.5 consists in an increase in transmissibility.
For the WHO, it is necessary to continue applying the five measures that have proved effective so far: increase the diffusion of vaccine in the general population; administer additional doses of vaccine to priority groups; promote the use of mask indoors and on public transport; ventilate crowded and public spaces such as schools, bars and restaurants, open plan offices and public transport; to provide early therapies and appropriate for patients at risk of severe disease.
January 10, 2023 (change January 10, 2023 | 19:06)
© breaking latest news