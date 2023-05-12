“Still an active outbreak.” Off in the morning

I still smoke in Milan, in via Pier Lombardo, after the fire and explosion on Thursday (May 11). New reports have arrived to police and firefighters for an outbreak which gained strength during the night and which in the early hours of Friday morning caused a at the beginning of the fire Firefighters had to return to finally put out the flames. Dangers for people are excluded.

The smoke from the window Around 7 in via Vasari the residents noticed del smoke coming out of a window of the second floor of the same building affected by the explosion and they raised the alarm. The outbreak was then extinguished. Subtraction closedas a precaution, the private school managed by the nuns, as well as the stretch of via Vasari involved in the fire and the stretch of via Pier Lombardo between via Vasari and via Tiraboschi.

The dynamics of the explosion The fire would have started on Thursday truck hood carrying oxygen tanks, possibly due to a short circuit. The driver’s attempts to put out the flames immediately were useless. The heat “uncorked” the cylinders like bottles: the wave of oxygen accelerated the fire.

Damage count As a result of the fire they count 10 cars destroyed or damaged, 5 charred mopeds e three flats burned down. A dozen lodgings declared uninhabitable on Thursday evening. Two injured: in addition to the truck driver, an 89-year-old nun who sustained a contusion in the excited moments following the explosion.

The ongoing investigation The prosecutor has opened a file against unknown persons for “culpable disaster”. The body of the vehicle and the cylinders (a dozen, not all of which exploded) were seized, and the videos made by passers-by were acquired. See also Abdominal vacuum how to do it: exercises, benefits and why it works

Norm checks Checks have also been initiated to understand whether the rules have been complied with «relating to the transport of special substances» for hospital and private use such as cylinder oxygen. And if – also dealing with a case of accident at work – the driver had received specific training and if there were adequate fire-fighting equipment. For this reason, an inspection will be carried out in the next few days at «Zanaria autotrasporti» in Cerano (Novara), the company that owns the van.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

