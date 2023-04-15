still, carbonated or effervescent? Unsuspected

Water is the main drink that gives us refreshment and quenches our thirst. However, there are many different ideas about which is the best to drink. Carbonated, still or naturally effervescent? Let’s see together which is the best water to drink, I’m sure it will surprise you.

Benefits of water

His water it has always been the natural remedy par excellence as it allows you to have good health and prevent an infinite number of physical problems. Indeed, drinking enough, guarantees one correct hydration and this is essential to feel good. Being properly hydrated the body will warn minus the tirednessit will be easier keep focusedwe will have one proper intestinal activity.

Another fundamental quality of water is that of purification. Thanks to it we have the possibility to purify the body from all those toxins that the body accumulates in various ways. These are eliminated in urine or perspiration, but if we don’t drink enough we won’t have enough fluids to cleanse the body.

Now the spontaneous question arises: but how much you should drink each day? There are no universal rules applicable to everyone, a child will not have the same needs as an adult, as well as a person who leads a sedentary life, with whom he moves a lot and so on.

Also the power supply the need to drink can change, since a diet rich in fruit and vegetables allows you to already obtain good hydration, thus reducing the effective consumption of water. However, in principle, the amount of water we should drink is around one and a half to two liters a day.

But which is the best to drink?

Effervescent, carbonated or still which is the best water to drink?

Whether it’s effervescent, carbonated or smooth actually it makes no difference. Water does not change its quality or effectiveness in the various formats, what are the aspects that differentiate it?

Effervescent: effervescent water is said to become slightly sparkling thanks to a natural process. This quality is given by the presence of a natural gas present directly from the source from which it is taken. For many people this is the water that quenches their thirst the most.

Sparkling: hearing this word the first thing that comes to mind are the bubbles. Their presence is given by the artificial addition of carbon dioxide. The bubbles in liquids, once they reach the taste buds stimulate them, so as to increase our sensation of taste. Precisely for this reason, as well as for the effervescent one, this water is considered more thirst-quenching or refreshing by some people.

Smooth or Natural: As the word itself indicates, this is the most classic version of all, no natural or artificial bubbles, just pure water.

False myths

As essential as maintaining is to feel good, there are many false myths that have now become part of popular belief. Let’s see some of them: