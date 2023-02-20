The inconveniences continue at the Trinacria school. Because of the unusable classrooms, around 400 children (in shifts) attend lessons confined to the school gym and kitchen. After the report that some parents presented to the ASP, however, the principal runs for cover and makes it official that the afternoon shifts – which were already in force due to the work in the institute – will take place at Garzilli, which is part of the same management teaching, until a date to be determined. Twelve classes, in fact, cannot enter the classroom: of the twenty of the complex in via Trinacria, only eight are accessible. The risk is that the roof will collapse at any moment.

In fact, for weeks the first floor of the school in via Trinacria, at the corner of via Emilia, has been closed for some works. “For some alleged irregularities of some classes – he tells PalermoToday Carolina Longo, mother of a 10-year-old boy who attends the complex and lawyer – and of the shortcomings that are clearly visible at first sight, such as the bad smell or the presence of only one bathroom for boys and girls, without a handle, and due to the lessons made inside a basement used as a kitchen, we presented a formal notification via pec to the ASP”.

Since December, children have been forced to work 8 to 12 hours a month on the afternoon shift. “We have made – he continues – a request for access to the documents. We wonder why the resolutions with which this shift was decided does not fall on both complexes, which are also destined for the 500 thousand euros of extraordinary funds for the restoration of the places, which they provide for the waterproofing of the attic and the restoration of the roof. If the principal had resolved on the double shift for both plexuses, the inconvenience would be reduced for everyone. It almost seems that Trinacria is a Serie B school, with Garzilli playing instead in Serie A. But ours will be a legal battle. The children are not only forced to return in the afternoon, but what’s more they are forced to stay in this hovel used as a classroom. I also proposed a tented camp, as is done in areas affected by the earthquake But there is no opening towards us. So we will challenge the decision on double shifts to the TAR, which for us must fall on both parties”.

The principal, Angela Mineo, comments on the decision, which will come into effect tomorrow. “The children have to adapt to fluctuating schedules. It’s an inconvenience for them, but also for me. Provisionally, we had tried to lighten the classes at Trinacria with double shifts to do at Garzilli. Out of twenty classes, only eight are open, that’s a given. in fact. Twelve classes have to go in double shifts. The work should be imminent and in the meantime we had used spaces not intended for use, such as the refectory even if it was dimly lit and a gymnasium. These were temporary premises, which we widely used in times of Covid to distance pupils during an emergency situation. If the municipal administration finds other premises, I am willing to backtrack on my decision. We are ready to start the works, the last formalities are missing. By March they should return the school and everything will be back to normal”.

As per circular, twelve classes will be temporarily transferred to via Isonzo, headquarters of the Garzilli. “As a precautionary measure, the principal has decided to renounce the use of the rooms recovered for educational use but intended for something else – reads a note from some parents -. We therefore lose the availability of 4 rooms out of 12. Therefore, they will be able to attend the Trinacria only 8 classes at a time, who will go in the morning. The other 12 classes will attend in the afternoon at the Garzilli premises, on the first floor (the one where the heating works). As for shifts, for the moment those already scheduled are confirmed: therefore, from Tuesday to Friday the second and fifth classes will be in the afternoon, with the addition of the first ones which, to date, have practically only done three days”.

Now there are many parents who promise battles. “I have two children who attend the fourth grade and the kindergarten of the Trinacria complex – she tells PalermoToday Alexander -. For too long now he has been subjected to the general chaos in which the school has been since before Christmas, when the first floor was declared unusable and with the consequence of double shifts, managed in a completely chaotic manner. The headteacher saw fit to have twelve classes do the afternoon shift by moving them to the Garzilli complex. By now all the children carry out afternoon activities of a sporting, ludic, musical, theatrical type which they should suspend until when? With all the economic burdens that every family has to face. We have no understanding from the teaching staff and from anyone. We are tired of suffering.”