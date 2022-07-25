Home Health Still health problems for Guenda Goria, back in the hospital: “I’m not very well”
Health

Still health problems for Guenda Goria, back in the hospital: “I’m not very well”

by admin
Still health problems for Guenda Goria, back in the hospital: “I’m not very well”

It is not an easy time for the daughter of Amedeo Goria and Maria Teresa Ruta. A few days ago, the former tenant of the “Big Brother Vip” house was operated on urgently due to a

ectopic pregnancy

which brought her several complications. Among these is a broken tuba. La Goria told her about her ordeal through social media, but once back home she was surrounded by the love of her partner

Mirko Gancitano

who never left her alone, and her family.

“The feeling that pervades my heart is that of immense gratitude – he wrote on Instagram -. I can get up every morning with my love next to me and face what life gives me with generosity. Today I opened my eyes and

I smiled like I hadn’t done in a very long time

. I feel full of joy and the desire to solve everything. Thanks to those who gave me life and thanks to those who saved it, once again “.

See also  From molecular diagnosis to telepathology, the evolution of pathological anatomy

You may also like

Cow’s milk allergy, when too many children suffer...

Classic Villains Return – World of Warcraft®: Wrath...

Medicine Test 2022: dates, announcement, exam and scores

Mediterranean diet, it is also good for the...

It is rumored that EA is developing the...

4 new cases of phantom disease in Friuli....

Covid, effects also on the skin: spots, dermatitis...

“The public health system is about to collapse....

The Sound of VR Virtual Reality – Talking...

Mercogliano retreat, day 5: focus on the defensive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy