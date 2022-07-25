It is not an easy time for the daughter of Amedeo Goria and Maria Teresa Ruta. A few days ago, the former tenant of the “Big Brother Vip” house was operated on urgently due to a

ectopic pregnancy

which brought her several complications. Among these is a broken tuba. La Goria told her about her ordeal through social media, but once back home she was surrounded by the love of her partner

Mirko Gancitano

who never left her alone, and her family.

“The feeling that pervades my heart is that of immense gratitude – he wrote on Instagram -. I can get up every morning with my love next to me and face what life gives me with generosity. Today I opened my eyes and

I smiled like I hadn’t done in a very long time

. I feel full of joy and the desire to solve everything. Thanks to those who gave me life and thanks to those who saved it, once again “.