Yet another recall for the possible discovery of the bacterium of Listeria monocytogenes: here are the details on the report

Again recalls for listeria monocytogenes, the bacterium guilty of listeriosis intoxication. In recent weeks, the Ministry of Health has reported the withdrawal of batches of various food products, such as branded porchetta Iperal and the branded chocolate pancakes Bernard Jarnoux Crêpier, for the same reason. Previously, between the end of the summer and the beginning of the autumn, the withdrawal of various batches of Frankfurtersagain for contamination by listeria.

The effects of intoxication by this bacterium, which is called “listeriosis“, can be very harmful to health. The first symptoms felt are the classic ones of an intestinal flu: fever, nausea, vomiting and muscle aches. Subsequently, however, the intoxication can worsen and serious complications can arise, with the possible spread of the bacterium also in the nervous system. For this reason, it is necessary to pay attention to what you eat and, in the case of meat, it is convenient to cook it well to avoid poisoning of this type. But let’s see what has been reported recently.

Recall for risk of listeria: details on the lot withdrawn

The Ministry of Health reported the operator’s report on the withdrawal of a batch of cheeses. In particular, it is the Sweet Gorgonzola DOP under the Italian Pascoli brand. The name or business name of the FBO in whose name the product is marketed is: “Eurospin Italia SpA“. The production batch number is 218246252. The factory / manufacturer identification mark is IT 03 39 CE. The manufacturer’s name is Gelmini Carlo Srl.

The plant is located in Via Papa Giovanni XXIII, 15 – 20080 in Besate, in the province of Milan. The expiration date or minimum storage term is November 8, 2022. The weight / volume of the sales unit is 300 grams. The reason for the recall is, precisely, the “possible presence of Listeria Monocytogenes”. The operators’ warning is not to consume the product and to return it to the original point of sale for a replacement or a refund. As usual, we will keep you updated on the reports for listeria and, in general, on the recalls of batches of food products as soon as notification is given.

