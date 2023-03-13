Some “can” twice a day, others only three times a week. And each of these cases is still considered normal. As a rule of thumb: you only suffer from constipation if you have fewer than three bowel movements per week! The stool is then usually hard and the bowel movement is slightly painful, often accompanied by the feeling that it was not complete. The top priority is: regulate instead of paying! However, this only works if you rethink your diet, your lifestyle and your attitude.

Eat a high-fiber diet with plenty of fresh vegetables, salads, fresh fruit and whole grains.

Drink at least two liters a day. Mineral water, low-calorie juices and fruit teas are best. Buttermilk also stimulates digestion.

Make sure you get enough exercise. Even a long walk stimulates the intestinal muscles.

Laxatives from the pharmacy are only suitable for short-term use. You should not take these for longer than one to two weeks at most without medical advice.