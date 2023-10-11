Stimulus Spain Launches App to Enhance Employee Support Services and Improve Satisfaction

Stimulus Spain has announced the development of a new app that aims to improve the relationship between organizations and their employees. The app, available for both Android and iOS devices, will reinforce and expand the capabilities of the Stimulus Employee Support Program.

One of the key features of the app is its immediate access to highly qualified psychologists. Through phone calls, chat, and a form, employees can receive remote support whenever they need it. They also have the option to make appointments with psychologists of their choice for phone or video consultations. In addition, the app allows users to access experts in social work, legal advice, and financial counseling through a designated phone number.

The app offers a comprehensive experience for employees, providing them with relevant information and articles on various areas of health and well-being. This section, called “Stimulus Care and me,” is written by professionals at Stimulus Care Services.

The main objective of the Stimulus Care Services app is to improve the quality of life of employees and enhance their motivation and efficiency at work. The app aims to manage crisis situations, ease tensions and conflicts in the workplace, and help employees cope with work-related challenges.

Christine Loos, the general director of Stimulus in Spain, believes that taking care of employees is crucial for achieving business success. The company’s goal is to provide support during crisis situations and traumatic events, as well as to help employees navigate work-related issues.

With the development of this new app, Stimulus Spain aims to reinforce its Stimulus Care Services platform and provide organizations with an even more accessible and supportive service for their employees. The app is expected to become an essential tool for organizations looking to prioritize the well-being and satisfaction of their workforce.