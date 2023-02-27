Odor can also be a sign of an underlying health problem, not just common ailments such as sweating, high temperatures or physical activity. Common problem, why feet sweat more than other parts of the body but still easy to solve: the remedies, in fact, tend to be decisive if practiced consistently and in a specific way.

Pathological conditions that cause foot odor



Your feet have approx 250.000 sweat glands. There are more sweat glands per square inch than any other area on the body, so it’s no surprise that feet sweat more quickly and profusely than other areas of the body. When they sweat, the skin on the soles of their feet gets wet and creates an ideal habitat for bacteria to proliferate undisturbed. Wearing non-breathable shoes and socks can make the condition worse by increasing odor.

Bacteria multiply by feeding on the dead cells of the skin and sebum. When the bacteria break down, a particularly intense and persistent odor is released. Smelly feet can occur from common and temporary causes, but also some foot conditions, such as athlete’s footor due to the presence of a bacterium, the Cyetococcus sedentarius.

When foot odor may indicate an underlying condition, it is referred to as bromodosi, a medical term used to indicate excessively smelly feet conditions. L’hyperhidrosis, on the other hand, it is excessive sweating even in the presence of not excessive temperatures. It can cause sweaty and smelly feet and be so serious as to interfere with the normal course of daily life and social life in general. Subjects affected by diabetesThey also need to be extra careful when it comes to their feet.

Diabetes can cause peripheral neuropathy and peripheral artery disease, and the feet can be affected by these conditions. A strong odor could be a sign of a wound or ulcer, which needs immediate medical attention. Other pathological conditions (hyperthyroidismhypoglycaemia) can increase the amount of sweat produced and the odor of the feet.