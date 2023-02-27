Introduction
I smelly feet (bromodose) they are common and often caused by a buildup of sweat and bacteria. Always keeping your feet clean and dry, even between the toes, is certainly a first step to counteracting foot odor. Furthermore, a study has shown that the feet of the partner who shares the spaces of the house with us have a very similar microbiome and presence of the same bacteria on the feet.
Odor can also be a sign of an underlying health problem, not just common ailments such as sweating, high temperatures or physical activity. Common problem, why feet sweat more than other parts of the bodybut still easy to solve: the remedies, in fact, tend to be decisive if practiced consistently and in a specific way.
Foot stinks: causes
- heat
- physical exercise
- standing all day
- to be overweight
- hormonal changes, which occur during puberty, menopause and pregnancy
- some medicines, such as antidepressants
- excessive sweating called hyperhidrosis
- underlying pathologies such as diabetes, hypothyroidism, etc
Pathological conditions that cause foot odor
Your feet have approx 250.000 sweat glands. There are more sweat glands per square inch than any other area on the body, so it’s no surprise that feet sweat more quickly and profusely than other areas of the body. When they sweat, the skin on the soles of their feet gets wet and creates an ideal habitat for bacteria to proliferate undisturbed. Wearing non-breathable shoes and socks can make the condition worse by increasing odor.
Bacteria multiply by feeding on the dead cells of the skin and sebum. When the bacteria break down, a particularly intense and persistent odor is released. Smelly feet can occur from common and temporary causes, but also some foot conditions, such as athlete’s footor due to the presence of a bacterium, the Cyetococcus sedentarius.
When foot odor may indicate an underlying condition, it is referred to as bromodosi, a medical term used to indicate excessively smelly feet conditions. L’hyperhidrosis, on the other hand, it is excessive sweating even in the presence of not excessive temperatures. It can cause sweaty and smelly feet and be so serious as to interfere with the normal course of daily life and social life in general. Subjects affected by diabetesThey also need to be extra careful when it comes to their feet.
Diabetes can cause peripheral neuropathy and peripheral artery disease, and the feet can be affected by these conditions. A strong odor could be a sign of a wound or ulcer, which needs immediate medical attention. Other pathological conditions (hyperthyroidismhypoglycaemia) can increase the amount of sweat produced and the odor of the feet.
Feet smell like the partner: the causes revealed by a study
The similarity of the bacterial profile of the feet with the partner or with a person with whom you live in the same place, such as the house, can perhaps be taken for granted: you share the same floors, the same shower, the same bed linen and towels, for example.
A study of Oregon State University has confirmed that some areas of the body, especially the soles of the feet, but also the nostrils, navel, inner thigh and armpit, have a similar bacterial profile (and thus also consequent odors) in partners and in people living together. The microbiologists then created a model to understand which areas have the greater bacteriological similarity between partners, and the feet are the most compatible.
Foot odor treatment
Treatment for smelly feet depends on the cause. If smelly feet are caused by afungal infection, your doctor or podiatrist may prescribe an antifungal treatment to resolve it. If sweating is the cause, they may suggest an antiperspirant or treatment to reduce sweating. A treatment called iontophoresis, for example, can help with sweating, which involves passing a weak electrical current through the affected areas.
Foods that increase foot odor
The consumption of certain foods can make the smell of feet (and sweat in general) more intense and nauseating. Among these foods, we mention:
Advice and Remedies
- Observe good hygiene
- Wash your feet with mild soap and warm water every day
- Thoroughly dry your foot even between the toes
- Remove all moisture
- Take care of the nails which must always be short and clean.
- Wear clean shoes and socks
- Walking barefoot at home (if the floor is neat and clean)
- Sleep without socks
- Don’t walk barefoot outside the house