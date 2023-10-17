Stobenegrazie, depression can also be fought with art

The artistic installations of the countryside “I am fine thank you” they immerse us in the experiences of discomfort and suffering linked to depression: difficulty moving forward, feeling of being trapped, the need to look inside ourselves and get help to “see the stars again”. An experience which, with varying intensity and degree, affects millions of people today, adolescents, adults and the elderly.

According to data released in recent days by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, 8% of the female population, 14% of over-65s, 12% of people with chronic diseases, one teenager in seven suffer from depression. Impressive data in itself, but which represents only the tip of the iceberg. In fact, for every full-blown depression there are at least 4 situations of discomfort: young people, adults, elderly people who are unwell but still do not have the level of symptoms for a full diagnosis.

Let us therefore keep in mind the image of the iceberg: psychological distress in the submerged part, mild depression in the emerging part, medium and more serious forms in the emerged part. As can be understood – the pyramid narrows as it goes up – this indicates the relative diffusion of the different forms among the population, but also a frequent mode of progression: the milder forms left to themselves often tend to worsen.

Mostly it is the critical passages of our life, the adaptive challenges, the losses or defeats, the difficulty of building meaning and balance in our relationship with the world that generate the most frequent forms of depression, and this includes the problems of health or loneliness.

Timely support is needed

Our psyche goes into crisis and is unable to react adequately, it turns in on itself. But the psyche can be helped: timely listening and support can help many situations, block negative spirals, prevent the WHO’s prediction of depression as the main source of spending in 2030 from coming true. Research tells us this. also that psychotherapy is the most effective therapy for most situations (especially mild and moderate) and in other forms it should be associated with drugs.

The costs of therapies

However, in Italy all this is only true for those who can afford psychological therapy in private because the public has no psychologists and psychotherapists except for the tip of the iceberg. In Italy there is no social equity in the face of mental problems and there is no prevention, listening and early support, a function specific to psychologists who, however, are completely absent in public services.

The hope is that cultural awareness actions such as #I am fine thank you (the awareness campaign on depression promoted by Angelini Pharma and You&Web, ed.), can help us have a more modern and fairer country also for these problems.

David Lazzari is President of the National Order of Psychologists

