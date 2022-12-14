Ibuprofen is missing, the basic medicines for the treatment of seasonal ills are missing. And often there aren’t even aerosols, leaving customers in front of the counter amazed. Not only that, some antibiotics for children are in short supply.

“They tell us not to take our children to the emergency room so as not to clog the hospitals – the mothers protest – but how can we do it if we can’t even find the medicines to treat them?”. The situation is absurd but, pharmacists confirm, the alarm is real. The reason? A combination of causes: war, Covid, flu stronger than usual and late deliveries due to Christmas.

Ibuprofen, which is usually used for joint pain, has also been included among the drugs chosen to treat Covid and the requests are obviously soaring compared to normal production. Two: the war effect. The difficulty in transporting the materials has also put a strain on pharmaceutical companies, which have found themselves running out of blister packs for packing tablets and capsules, even running out of foils for the films to seal the medicines. Moreover, this year the flu season is particularly serious (after two isolated years and with masks), with data on the rise, especially among children, who often stay at home with a fever for an entire week.

Territorial pharmacies “have no difficulty in managing the sharp increase in the number of citizens, the real problem is that there is a shortage of medicines” denounces Andrea Mandelli, president of Fofi (the Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Orders). «We are in difficulty – continues Mandelli -, but we do not feel at fault because Fofi had foreseen this criticality and warned the system already last spring-summer. If the drugs aren’t delivered to us now, there’s not much we can do.” Where possible, explains the president of Fofi, pharmacists try to compensate for the lack of medicines with galenics, in the old-fashioned way. «Fofi has tried to lend a hand by developing, for example, the formulation of an anti-inflammatory syrup for children. However, even for galenics there are problems of assortment».

Pharmacists reiterate in every way that theirs is not “slobbishness” but the supply and distribution chain has jammed. «We have put ourselves on the line a lot in recent years – explains Mandelli – and with Covid we have become the first gateway to the health system. So we regret not being able to respond to customer requests.

The appeal goes to common sense. Pharmacists urge those who buy not to stock up on medicines at home, nor to buy “as a precaution” or compulsively. A little rationality will help overcome this anomalous period.

As for vaccinations in pharmacies, «they are going very well, we are doing a lot of flu vaccinations also associated with the vaccination against Covid. People show that they appreciate the possibility of going to the pharmacy when you want, without an appointment”. Vaccination in pharmacies is, for Mandelli, “a great success” and “proof of how citizens want something more from pharmacies”.