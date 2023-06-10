Home » Stock exchange: Bper moves away from Siena, Mps collapses by 10.8% (RCO)
Stock exchange: Bper moves away from Siena, Mps collapses by 10.8% (RCO)

28 million shares traded, approximately 2.24% of the share capital (Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Milan, 09 June – A field day for Banca Mps shares which suffered a 10.8% drop, reaching 2 ,17 euros. Volumes are substantial: over 28 million shares have changed hands, corresponding to around 2.24% of the share capital.

The securities have suffered the repercussion of the speculation on exit, after Piero Montani, CEO of Bper (-1.9%), said that the institution has no interest in a merger. As if that weren’t enough, Carlo Cimbri, CEO of Unipol (-0.6%), the main shareholder of Bper, defined the rumors that assign the Bologna-based company an active role in advocating the merger between the Emilian and Sienese banks as ‘fantasies’.

And to be even clearer, Cimbri also said that if the CEO of Bper is not interested in the merger, ‘I am even less’.

In the last few days, Rocca Salimbeni’s shares had risen precisely on the hypothesis of creating a third pole, which however at this point seems to fade, since neither Bper, nor Banco Bpm, as repeatedly stated by the CEO , Giuseppe Castagna, seem to be interested. Furthermore, Unicredit has also repeatedly ruled out the possible merger, while the top management of Intesa Sanpaolo explained that the institution, due to Antitrust problems, cannot take over banks in Italy. Thus, with today’s collapse, the MPS quotations have burned part of the gains made in a few sessions: numbers in hand from last May 29 to yesterday the quotations had boasted a sprint of around 18%.

The recent speculation was strengthened by the Minister for the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, defining MPS a “coveted prey” and hoping for the creation of a third pole.

A move which, among other things, would favor the Treasury’s exit from the capital of MPS, in compliance with the commitments made with Europe.

