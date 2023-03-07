Finance by Andrea Fontana and Eleonora Micheli However, Piazza Affari rises by half a percentage point. After the estimates on the Chinese GDP (+5%), eyes once again on the Federal Reserve: Jerome Powell’s congressional hearing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Gas at its lowest since 2021

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges the first session of a week, which will look at the speech by the president of the Fed, Powell, at the US Senate Banking Commission and at the American data on the labor market, closed with mixed indices.

At Piazza Affari the FTSE MIB it closed up by half a percentage point together with Madrid, Paris and Frankfurt, down London, Zurich and Amsterdam.

After China announced a 5% growth target for 2023 over the weekend – as indicated by the FT, the lowest in three decades – investors’ attention will once again be turned to the US central bank this week. In recent days Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta Fed, said he was “in favor of an interest rate increase of 25 basis points” from the current 4.5%-4.75% at the next meeting on 21-22 March fueling the hopes of traders who are now looking forward to President Powell’s presentation of the Fed’s semi-annual report on monetary policy to Congress. During the week, again from the US, new important indicators will arrive on the labor market: the ADP report on employment in the private sector (Wednesday) and the February employment report (Friday). Meanwhile, from Europe, Philip Lane of the ECB declared that “for the European Central Bank, the priority of monetary policy is to ensure that inflation returns to the target in a timely manner”, adding that “current information on inflationary pressures underlying suggest that it will be appropriate to raise rates further beyond the March meeting.

Weak Wall Street, Negative Nasdaq

Wall Street closes weakly after a positive week for US stocks which benefited from the drop in yields on Treasury bonds and Bostic’s words. Above all, the closing comes after several hours of illusion fueled in particular by the lively performance of the index NASDAQ COMP.

At the end of the day, the Dow Jones closed up by 0.12, the S&P slightly exceeded parity (+0.07%), while the Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

The week will revolve around a slew of labor market data and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony scheduled for tomorrow and Wednesday. Experts expect Powell to say interest rates will need to rise more than forecast just a few weeks ago if data continues to show a strong economy. Now, traders are betting that the Fed will hike rates beyond the 5.1% estimated by Fed members in December.

On the stock, the title of Apple is among the best on the Dow Jones. The push comes from the rumors about Foxconn Technology Group, the largest manufacturer of Apple devices that is considering the possibility of a major expansion in India, so as to depend less on China. But the title also benefits from the evaluations of the analysts of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Shy upside for Ferrari: Adam Jonas, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, has included it among the best stocks to buy, instead of Tesla: in a note to clients, Jonas cited the backlogs and the ‘pricing power’, or the power to increase the prices without losing customers, as reasons to raise its price target by more than 10%. He continues the collapse of Silvergate Capital: The firm, which specializes in financial services to digital and crypto companies, has asked to delay filing its 10-K annual report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the regulator of US financial markets.

In Milan Tim and the banks are doing well, Amplifon is weak

In Milan, the day was marked by attention on Telecom Italia, following the arrival of the offer from Cdp and Macquarie for the network, as an alternative to that of Kkr. Press rumors report various figures on the extent of the offer, which could amount to between 18 and 20 billion euros. In any case, according to analysts, the offer should be better than that presented by the US fund. The main banks are also in positive territory, starting with bpm bank e Unicredit. On the rise I connected on the eve of the accounts of 2022. Opposite sign for Amplifier e Finecobank after the publication of the February collection data of 869.8 million (944.9 million in February 2022).

Euros towards 1.07 dollars, gas under 43 euros in Amsterdam

On the currency market, the euro is worth 1.068 dollars (1.0649 at the start and 1.0593 on Friday at the end) and 145 yen (144.597 and 144.48), when the dollar/yen exchange rate is at 136 (135.791 and 136.377). As far as energy is concerned, the price of oil is falling: Brent futures delivered in May at 85 dollars a barrel and Wti futures maturing in April at 79.5 dollars a barrel. Meanwhile, in Amsterdam the price of gas also falls below 43 euros per megawatt hour, the lowest since December 2021.

Beijing’s economic goals

The Chinese government has announced the new economic targets for 2023, including GDP “around” 5% down on “about 5.5%” for 2022, illustrated by outgoing premier Li Keqiang at the opening of the annual session of the National People’s Congress, the legislative branch of the Beijing parliament.

BTp, spread stable at 182 points, yield at 4.55%

Closing on unchanged levels for the BTp/Bund spread. At the end of the session, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity was indicated at 182 basis points, stable compared to Friday’s closing. On the other hand, the yield of the ten-year benchmark BTP rose slightly, which at the end of the session stood at 4.55% from 4.53% at the end of last week.

Tokyo Stock Exchange closes at a three-month high, Nikkei +1.1%

Positive session on the Stock Exchange Tokyo with investors pushing on purchases on the back of Wall Street’s optimism on Friday for a possible pause in the series of rate hikes by the Fed. The effect on the Japanese market was to bring the index back above 28 thousand points and to close the session at the highest since last November.

